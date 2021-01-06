BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 93 Review: The troll award goes to Bigg Boss!

Key point:

It was obvious that Balaji wanted to favor Ramya and Shivani. Purposefully he took their coins last so that they would get more points for holding on longer.

Bala tried to twist Aari’s words ‘ambala paiyan’, Aari clearly explained what he had said. Ironically, Bala also told Aari when he asked him why he targeted Ramya and Shivani last, that ladies are weak. Seriously!!?? I think everyone needs to keep in mind that it is a family show telecast in national television. Kids watch it. Let’s not implant gender based capabilities in our kids at a young age.

Bala was later seen cribbing before the camera about Aari’s comments. But he said that he won't get angry. Idha pathu sirikardha azhardhanu ore confusion!

ரம்யா ஆன் டாப்... வேடிக்கைப் பார்த்த ஆரி, பாய்ந்துவந்து பாயின்ட்டை விட்ட பாலாஜி! பிக்பாஸ் - நாள் 93

Buzzer task:

A BGM would be played. Those who identify the song should touch the buzzer and sing the Pallavi of the song. First song, Shivani pressed the buzzer and sang the song. She got full points. Clap! Clap! After this, Bala didn't allow anyone else to press the buzzer. He kept touching the buzzer first even when he clearly did not know the song. This happened many times, again and again. Too many times, to dismiss it as an honest mistake. But the funny thing was, he didn’t have the presence of mind to sing a random wrong song. He would just stand after pressing the buzzer and say he forgot!!!!

After a few attempts he found one song. At least after this, he could have allowed others (who know the songs) to go near the buzzer. But no, he guarded the buzzer like a kazhugu!!!! He also hit Gabi thrice and she got hurt. Rio poor thing got one chance, and he sang correctly. Clap! Clap!