BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 94 Review: Biggest loser today is Bigg Boss!

Today’s episode’s biggest loser was none other than Bigg Boss! The tasks setup and inter-linkage were so intellectually inferior that even a child starting elementary school can point out the logical loopholes. Kadavul irukara kumaru!!

Day 94:

Today's Bigg boss episode started with the morning song ‘Arambamae adiruthada’! After 4 or 5 days, Ramya danced! The reason is that, she was leading in the ticket to finale task!

Rio & Somu gossiping:

After the morning song, Rio and Somu were talking. Illa Illa. Rio and Somu were cribbing and gossiping and bitching. Somu said that up to the patty sollai thathadae task, Bala was playing an unfair game. He used to fight for everything. Afterwards he was fine. But after the family visits, he changed as his bro had asked him to be his old self. Now, after Kamal’s recent talk, he has toned down. Rio said that even now, he was not playing a fair game. Somu denied it and said that Bala was playing a fair game, while a few other HMs were not playing fair game. He said he didn’t want to mention their names. But ofcourse, we all know who he was referring to. The HM whose name starts with an A and end with an I, and has 4 letters in total!

Task five:

Wheel and ball task - HMs should keep rotating a ball inside a wheel, while also following the instructions of Bigg Boss. Rio won this task and Bala came second.

Placings:

1. Rio

2. Bala

3. Somu

4. Gabi

5. Ramya

6. Aari

7. Shivani

It was a tough game, but Rio and Bala played well! Clap! Clap!