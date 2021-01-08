BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 95 Review: Aari attacked by 6 Housemates and Bigg Boss!

8th task for ticket to finale:

Many phrases were written on different cards. Each HM had to pick all the cards and match the phrase with another HM. The cards were a mix of positive and negative things. Aari and Bala got most of the negative cards. Positive cards were mostly given to the other HMs.

Key point:

Initially, this task started on a happy note, but soon descended into gloom. Especially, Aari and Bala got very hurt because of the other HMs attributing the negative comments to them, sara mariya. Bala at least, got 1 positive card. Aari got all negative cards. BB said the task would continue tomorrow as well. It's not known how BB is going to validate this task and give points. Maybe he will do something similar to yesterday’s messy nallavar kettavar task?

Aari said that whatever the HMs say, he will continue to be himself. He said he will point out their mistakes openly, whether they like it or not. He said they will realize only when they go out and see these episodes. He further said that people know him and understand him, and support him, or else ready to go out. Good! The last 2 days, Aari is openly mentioning people’s support and taking solace in it. It is very understandable. He has lived with these hate filled HMs for 95 days now. The only thing that is giving him comfort is having met his family last week, and knowing from all families that people like him. He is strong, but also human.

Bala was hurt that he got so many negative cards, and said that he will remain himself too, whether inside or outside the House. Only thing, he said he would ensure others are not hurt by his style.

BB show is mostly being carried by Bala and Aari. I think this is how it will be for the remaining days. The rest are all like side actors.