BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 96 Review: Singappengal!

Scores as of today –

Somu: 39

Rio: 37

Balaji: 32

Shivani: 32

Ramya: 31

Gabi: 28

Aari: 25

Number game:

Aari, Bala and Ramya were talking in the corridor. Bala was upset that he got so many negative cards and couldn’t win the ticket to finale task. Aari comforted him and said that the number game inside the BBH was now over, and people’s game has started. Slipper shot!

On hearing this comment, Somu felt hurt, and was cribbing with Rio. Rio indirectly said that Bala played the number game.

Yesterday, I said that except Aari and Bala, others are side actors. I would like to now add that Rio and Somu have taken up the comedy role!

Key point:

Bala and Aari are always fighting with each other, but when Bala is hurt and has a concern, he shared it with Aari. Aari comforted him as well!

Tasks 8 and 9 were obviously a number game. The love bed team was in one group. Ramya, Shivani, Bala were in the other. Aari was one man army. He came last!

Dabur tooth paste marketing task:

The HMs were divided into two groups. Rio, Gabi and Shivani were in one group, Aari, Somu and Ramya were in another. Bala was the judge. A large dummy tooth model was given to each group. Yellow color liquid was poured on the teeth. The HMs had to clean the model tooth using Dabur tooth paste. Since tissue paper was not available at one time, Aari removed his T-Shirt and cleaned the tooth. Bala declared Rio’s group as the winner, as they took care of the dirty tooth well. Special mention was given to Aari for his efforts.

Dabur gave gifts to the winners.