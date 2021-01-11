BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 97 Review: Somu inside and Aari outside first finalists!

Aari came out and noticed that the score board had been updated with the latest scores. He asked Somu who updated it. He said BB did. Aari was visibly upset, and discussed about the scores with Bala. He said that the rules were only in the book, but even BB didn’t follow it. After Bala, Rio and Gabi left the rope, they continued to play saying that it was a mistake. Later, Aari pointed it to Bala when another issue came up, and said it was not sportsmanship. Bala got angry and left the game. Later, Rio and Gabi left for different reasons. As per the score, BB did not take the first time the HMs dropped their hands off the rope, but the time when they decided to walk away from the game for whatever reason. Utter lack of integrity.

Aari pointed this out and said that had he not pointed this out to Bala, he could have continued the game and gotten more points. He felt emotional and apologized. Bala said he was happy that he played a fair game in the ticket to finale task. Moreover, he said that he wanted to enter the finals with audience’ voting and not based on the tasks.

Yes, Bigg Boss played an unfair game. If he is not going to follow his own rules, why keep them? The final result would be the same. Somu would be the winner. But still, the rules should have been followed. Or, if the task was so irrelevant, then why even have it!? Even after knowing the final result, Shivani and Ramya strained themselves and gave a tough fight.

Anyways, drastic changes in Bala. Maybe because Tomorrow is Kamal’s session.