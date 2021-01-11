BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 98 Review: Shivani evicted! Tense week in Bigg Boss!

Then, the caller again went to Kamal, and brought Virumandi movie topic. Kamal then spoke about the movie for….. TEN WHOLE MINUTES.

Later I understood that the movie is going to premier on Prime Video (Amazon’s) on Pongal, and its trailer was re-released 2 days ago. No wonder!! How many of you still think the caller spoke spontaneously to both Kamal and Aari!?

On the whole, the Hamam call went for 15 minutes. By this time I was starting to mourn for my Sunday-Funday!

Bala saved:

Then, Kamal moved back his attention to the HMs and asked them to imagine that they won the title, and give a speech. Everyone in their imaginary speeches, Thanked the people who voted for them, and added some Masala in it. Only Rio and Somu could not add any Masala and made it plain. Kamal started the question with Rio and maybe he was caught off guard. And Somu… well, he is Somu!

Kamal asked Rio if he wanted another chance. Rio said whatever he said first time, even if it was plain, was the most natural. Clap! Clap!

Then Kamal saved Bala. Bala fell to the floor and touched it with happiness. He was emotional and cried. Aari hugged him and kissed him. Aari said he is kissing him for the second time.

Key point:

Bala once told Ajeedh that if he wins it would be the trend setter. Today, he said he didn’t aim for the trophy. Just wanted people to know him. It is like he has 2 identities and he switches between them.

HouseMates preference on going out:

Then Kamal asked the HMs what they would do immediately after going out of the BBH.

Aari, Shivani and Gabi said their first preference is to spend time with their family. Rio said that for one hour, he would be home and later, would go to a forest. Somu said he would have food made by his mom, and then take his dog kuttu for a walk. Ramya said that she wanted a body massage first. Bala said that talking to Aari earlier has made him realize the value of farming, He would buy a plot in his home town and start farming. He also said he will first visit Goa and enjoy.

Key point:

OMG!! Bala’s response. I can’t even!! Is there anyone who thinks he will really follow through with what he said (about farming), or is it all just tactics for votes!? Also, I need to mention Rio’s answer here as well. There seems to still be a huge difference between the time and effort put in by the mothers and fathers of young children in their upbringing. Child care work still seems to be majorly on the women. Rio would be going home to his family, including his infant daughter after 100 days, and he just wished to spend an hour at home, and then take off!? It might not seem odd to many, to listen to this, but that is primarily my point. Put a new/young mother in Rio’s place, giving the same answer as Rio’s, and see if you feel any different!

Kamal asked the HMs what they would like to take and leave from the BBH.

- Ramya said she would leave her kuraigal.

- Gabi said she wanted to take her honesty and leave her anger.

- Shivani said she wanted leave her pressure.

- Bala said he wanted to leave his anger.

- Aari said he would try to talk in a crisp manner. He learnt time management, he said.

- Somu said he won’t use unwanted words when he was in anger and cry openly.

- Rio said he would try to sort out anger and misunderstanding then and there.

Then, Kamal saved Rio.

During the break, Rio in front of the camera said that some people said that he wont make it to the finals. He said sorry to them for he has now proved them wrong. Somu joined with him too.

Key point:

Bala once said this to Anitha. If we think about it, out of of six finalists 3 are from the Anbu gang only.

Introduction of book:

Kamal introduced the book ,’ Nirangalin Mozi.’

Authors: Manohar Devadoss, Theni Seerudaiyan

Publishers: Vikatan Publications