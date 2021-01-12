BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 99 Review: Anbu gang enters!

Really! Kadavul irukara kumaru? If her children were like Bala would she feel proud? Weird!! And did she say the audience should be given a benefit of doubt? Who is the player here, and who is the voter!? Oru nalaike ipidiya? I cant believe Vijay TV is doing this to makkal. How can they!? 4 days of Anbarasi!

Also, Just five days more to come out. Why is Bala so curious to know right now? Also the outsiders are not supposed to share anything inside. Kutramulla nenju kurukurukkum! Bala is scared to face the outside world! Evident. Anyways, it’s a lesson for him. After going out, hopefully he would be a better person.

Aari:

Rekha said to Aari that he was rocking, and that she is proud of him. Aari was later talking to Nisha. Aari was emotional and cried. He said he was playing honestly, and wanted to help others to improve, and hence pointed out their mistakes, especially with Bala. But he said other tagged it as poramai.