BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY39 Highlights: "Zero Budget!"

Bigg boss house Day 39 started with a song followed by the announcement that the contestants would get zero points for the week's luxury budget, due to their abysmal performance in tasks. There were also a variety of tasks organised by Ex-HMs of Bigg Boss House!

Today’s episode started with the song ’tasuku tasuku’ from Vikram Vedha! Seeing the female HMs' dance, with their hair open, reminded me of 'pei ottuthal!

New gossip by Suchi:

Sanam and Suchi were sitting at the dinning table. Suchi was telling Sanam that Shivani had not had her breakfast, and that Bala should make her eat. Sanam was joking that recommendation was required for everything, in the house!!

They were talking about Archana's comment during yesterday's family task, on how Balaji and SHivani didn't act like brother and sister! Sanam said everyone knew about the status on their friendship. Suchi said that they were however, denying it. Then, the topic extended, and Suchi threw a random gossip that Somu liked Samyukhtha! Sanam said she was not aware of this. But Suchi claimed that everyone in the House knew it, and encouraged Sanam to ask Somu. Sanam initially declined, but then reluctantly agreed to ask Somu, after Suchi said that she had asked Somu about his crush (on Samyuktha), and that he had accepted it. Wow! Whats wrong with Suchi? Why’s she randomly throwing such things at a married woman with a family? Also, if this is not true, I wonder how Somu would react when Sanam asks him about his 'crush'!

Zero points for luxury budget:

Everyone gathered in the living room. BB announced that since ’Patti sollai thathadae ’ task was not done properly, there would be no luxury points for the HMs, this week. BB also told Balaji that he took the task in the wrong direction, without really reading the instructions properly.

They had failed to make Archana patti happy.

BB also asked Somu, Ramya and Gabi to reveal their secret - that they were thieves. Somu revealed their identities, and shared with the other HMs that BB had assigned them the secret task of stealing the property document, and that he had accordingly stolen it with the help of Ramya and Gabi.

BB played the video clipping to show how Somu stole the document, and hid it inside his coat!

Everyone appreciated their performance. Rio hit him (for fun), for not keeping the documents safe. True. But, Bala was supposed to have returned the documents to paati, to make her happy, as that was his role, as her peran. His role was not to steal and keep the document. I think he spoilt the task!

HMs request to the BB :

While Archana was requesting BB to consider at least 50% of the luxury points, as everyone had put in sincere effort (though they misunderstood the task), other Hms were talking. Archana got angry, and shouted at them in a high pitched voice. She asked them all to keep their mouths shut. Over attitude!

Then, Aari, as the captain of the house, said sorry and requested BB to consider allotting some luxury points.

Bala too (no other way for him, as he was the primary reason for the mess up), apologized, and requested BB to reconsider the luxury points decision.

Ramya rightly pointed out to Bala that the previous week, they lost 500 points because of him, and this week, they lost everything. I appreciate the way she points out things with a gentle smile and sweet voice. That protects her from aggressive retaliation from people like Bala who have egg shell skulls (remember yesterday's 'honesty' incident?). I should learn that!!

Suchi’s compliant:

Suchi stood before the camera, and requested BB to reconsider the luxury points decision. Further, she raised a compliant against Ramesh, Rio & co., that they were taking a lion's share of the apples! Isss ittt sooo, Suchi? I wonder why captain Aari and the Kitchen team (Sanam, etc) didn't stop them!

Bala’s arrogance:

Bala was later talking to Suchi and Shivani. Shivani pointed out to him that in spite of Archana repeatedly telling him that the task was to make her grandma role happy, he did not return the documents. Bala tried to justify himself saying that the other HMs cornered him. Let them suffer, without luxury points, he said. ’Keezha vizhindhalum meesaiyile mannu otta kudaadhu, ’ thought, for Balaji.

Other HMs were talking about this (Balaji's wrong play of the task) amongst themselves, inspite of Archana guiding him. But, no one had the guts to say it to him. They were like ’Dustanai kandal doora vilagu’. ’Namba mariyathayai nama than kappathikkanum ’nu everyone maintained a distance, I think, as Balaji can lose control of his tongue easily. Also, Balaji's stature can be intimidating, especially for the women.

Ex- Bigg Boss contestants :

Mahat, Sherin, Vanitha, Vijayalakshmi, Sandy, and Aishwarya, virtually conveyed their Diwali wishes to the contestants, and individually organized tasks for the HMs.

BB room potellam onnum yosikalae, to organise these tasks! There are so many reality shows going on in other VijayTV/StarTV programmes. Angerndhu aracha maavu eduthu thirumbi arachitanga!

Interesting glimpses:

Sandy after inquiring abot everyone, asked BB ’Gurunadha epdi irukinga? ’

’Nalla iruken Sishya’ BB replied!

Aishwaya called Somu, 'the romantic boy', and asked him to propose. Somu did it very casually.

Samyuktha, Bala, Ajeedh, Archana, Ramya, Anitha and Aari won the tasks. BB sent gifts to the winners. Bala got grilled chicken! Aari got tawa! It seems he requested it for the Bigg Boss House, and hence, got it as a gift!

Phulka task:

Task was that, phulkas had to be made with the dough prepared with Fortune Chakki fresh ATTA. Archana was the judge. Shivani won this task. She got chicken roll, as gift. The HMs felt very happy with these foods, in the absence of luxury points.

Today's episode was completed, with Bigg Boss saying that the Ex- BB contestants made the Diwali celebrations grand!

Let's see how BB will make the Diwali celebs grander, in the coming days.