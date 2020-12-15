BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day71 Review: Bigg Boss House First open nomination!

Rio vs Anitha:

After nomination, Anitha called Rio and questioned him for dragging her name during the nomination, though he didn't nominate her. She demanded that if he wanted to tell anything he should have told to her in person, but not during the nomination. Rio said he wanted to register it with people, and moved. Anita called him ‘what? scared’ and asked him to talk to her properly if he had courage. Rio got wild, and shouted at her. They then had a mindless debate, repeating the same thing. During this, Anitha kept jumbling names, and called humans as robots, and robots as humans. When Ramya and Aari corrected, she walked away. Rio gave it back to her, and called her scared. First standard fight!

அர்ச்சனாவின் `மாமா' கமென்ட்.... கோபமே வரவில்லையா அந்த ரோபோவுக்கு?! பிக்பாஸ் - நாள் 71

Aari, Anitha, Ramya and Bala were later discussing on one side, and on the other side, Archana, Rio and Somu were talking. Both conversations were about the nominations. They were blaming each other, saying the other was playing the number game.

How many are noticing the small fox Ramya trying to merge in Aari’s ‘group’, from the Anbu gang. She was never really a part of the Anbu gang, but was very chummy chummy with them, to stay out of Archana’s radar. Now, with Archana’s Anbu gang coming under attack, she is trying to get into the good books to Aari, Bala, Anitha, etc etc. She is the one person whom I think is more dangerous than Archana, in the Bigg Boss House.

Anita told Somu that she wanted to talk to Rio and asked Somu to inform Rio. Somu informed Rio to talk to Anitha. Archana immediately said “mama velai pakariya?”

Very bad language, in my view. Does she not know that children watch this show?

Anyways, Rio went to speak with Anitha. Aari, Bala and Ramya were also there. Anita asked Rio to be cool. Peedigai! Rio said that he remained cool. Anita said that she was also cool. Anita asked Rio why he brought up the cooking matter after it was already discussed before Kamal. Rio said that it didn't come to him that day, that it was he, who had asked Anita to use the robots’ help in cooking. Moreover, he said that if she had asked for help everyone would have stepped in.

Anita asked sorry for asking Rio if he had guts. Anita said that Rio’s fans would get hurt for talking like that, and send her out of BBH, hence they should play sportively! LOL! She also said that Sanam was sent out of the BBH since she fought with Rio.

Rio immediately gave the fittest reply. He said that Suresh, Samyuktha and Nisha went out of the BBH because they fought with Anitha. She has taken three wickets so far, he said. Anitha got stunned and laughed it off. Ramya and Bala were there, and praised Rio for his accurate analysis. However, they both hugged and compromised.

Maybe they were scared that the other’s fan base will evict them! Gawd!

Hamam soap pendulum task:

Hamam soap organised the next task. HMs had to divide themselves into two groups. Each group contains four HMs.