BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day88 Review: R-I-A-Aari stole the show!

3. She also appreciated Aari’s advise to Aajeedh during the New year Resolution task, and said it should have happened at least twenty days back. Aari said he tried to give tips, but was tagged as advise (karuthu ) master. Aajeedh sister bit her tongue and concurred.

4. Aajeedh’s sister asked Bala why he was being quiet. Aajeedh’s sister teased him, for this.

6. She said she could see nakkal behind Ramya’s smile. She has the capacity to predict things in advance, and smiles. Ramya is clever, said Ajeed’s sister. The right word is narithanam. But Aajeedh’s sister spared her of this!

When Aajeedh was speaking with his mom and his sister alone, his sister cribbed that Ramya, who was acting like his sister in BBH could have guided him better. Aajeedh said that she is after all a competitor. Then she should not play with the brother-sister relationship, she said.

However, his sister and mom advised him to open up for his remaining days even if it is only for two more days.

BB then said ‘freeze’ to all and asked Aajeedh’s mom and sister to leave. All HMs asked Aajeedh to get released and say Bye. But Aajeedh’s sister said that they should later not blame the any deduction in Luxury points on Aajeedh. Semma punch!

Key point:

Aajeedh sister was very smart. Like Ramya, she also made soft hurt on Ramya and other HMs. I think Aajeedh’s mom and sister might have been very pissed for the last 88 days, seeing the older HMs manipulate the naïve Aajeedh. It is true that Aajeedh is quiet and does not do much. But it is also true that there were several people (such as our small fox Ramya and lazy Bala) who took advantage. Aajeedh at this age, would be very naturally attracted by arrogance and rowdy in older men, and ‘sister like’ acting in an older female.

"பிக்கி பிக்கி பாஸ்"... குட்டி புயல் ஆரி மகள்... ஆஜித்துக்குக் கிடைத்த அட்வைஸ்! பிக்பாஸ் - 88

Two episodes back, during Shivani mom’s entry I registered that the minimum age for participating in BB should be at least 21 years. Today also I felt the same. Only young player so far in all BB seasons, who showed exceptional maturity was Yashika in season2. Though she is young, she is very matured.

After Shivani’s mom left, Aari advised Shivani on how she has to continue her game. He motivated and encouraged her very well. This was showed in unseen.

Aari is an exception. Only at the time of the task he treats the contestants as his competitors. Otherwise he would always try to motivate and encourage them. He also shares his analysis. Bala and Anitha were the prominent contestants who benefitted by Aari’s analysis earlier.

Entry of Aari’s wife and daughter:

BB asked the HMs to freeze. Unakenna venum sollu Song was played from the movie Yennai Arindhal. Classy song sung by Benny Dayal and Malathi. Except Aari, BB released others. Everyone rushed to the gate, with an umbrella. It was raining. Aari’s daughter was there alone.

HMs felt very happy. Rio carried her and everyone crowded Aari. But still he was in freeze. He was so emotional, had tears. But still was in freeze mode.

This my friends, is dedication, and this, is why Aari will win the game. Should win the game.