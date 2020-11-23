BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 49 HIGHLIGHTS: Suchitra Eviction!

Kamal said Mr Kalaimani, Assistant Director had stammers. Kamal would always call him, to narrate the story to him (Kamal). Even while going outdoor, Kamal would take Mr Kalaimani, for story telling. Initially, Mr Kalaimani felt shy and embarrassed, but later overcome the issue.

Mr Kalaimani is the story writer for the movie ’16 vayadinilae’ , said Kamal.

Anyways, Kamal appreciated Bala that he counted time well. Adukaga save pannalai, but you are saved. Kamal said.

During the break, Somu was so emotional. Archana and Rio consoled him. He said he was so touched with Kamal's appreciation for his speech.

Good that Somu overlooked his deficiency. Everyone can't do it. Hard work is required to overcome such issues. Somu worked hard and his ’Hard work has been Rewarded!’

After the break, Kamal said that Somu delivered his speech well, but he wasn't saved for that. He was saved by the viewers.

Ajeedh’s captainship, analysis:

Kamal congratulated Rio for becoming captain of the BBH for the coming week. Kamal discussed about Ajeedh's captainship. General opinion was that, since he is the youngest contestant, he was little bit hesitant while asking others to do any work.

Jithan Ramesh appreciated Ajeed's captainship. Ajeedh said he didn't want to be so strict as in a school. Since this was a home, he wanted to be a bit more lenient, and also allowed people to sleep for a long time.

Kamal said the (Bigg Boss) house also has certain rules. And as a captain he had some responsibilities and duties that he had to carry it.

Ajeedh was too scared and obedient to his group (read, Bala) to give instructions, or be authoritative.

Introduction of a book:

Today Kamal introduced the book, ’Obalapurathu Makkal’ written by Ki. Rajanarayanan.

His full name is Raja Narayana Perumal Ramanujam Naicker. He is 98 years old.

He won Sahitya Academy Award in 1991.

Then, Kamal gave a send off to the virtual viewers.

Eviction process:

Kamal started the Eviction Process. Out of the seven in the eviction list Aari, Rio, Balaji and Somu had already been saved. Remaining were Samyuktha, Suchi and Anitha, Kamal asked the HMs, whom they wanted to be saved. Most of the HMs preferred Samyuktha. Aari and Gabi named Suchi on the grounds that she had stayed only for a short period inside the BBH.

Sanam supported Anitha.

Finally, Kamal showed the card in which Suchitra’s name was there. She didn't take the time given to her, for leaving the house. She left immediately. She gave one coin to Anitha and one coin to Aari, and broke the undi. Aari, Sanam, Bala and Anitha gave Suchi a proper good bye! Other HMs didn't even come near her. Where did Archana’s unbiased Anbu go?

Suchi’s speech and review:

Suchi met Kamal on stage. Suchi said that she was quite confident that she won't be out so early. She said that maybe proper footage was not shown to audience, which might have resulted in a negative image.

She said her father had come in her dreams two days ago, and had told her that her footage was not shown properly, and had asked her to come out.