BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 50 Highlights: Nail Biting Finish! 7 HMs in the eviction list!

Day 50:

Day 50 started with the song ’en peru meenakumari’. Rio, Archana, Nisha and Somu danced together! There would be a day, when the four will nominate each other. It will be funnnn to watch!

Nomination process:

Each HM nominated two other HMs for eviction. While Aari was about to go to the confession room, Producer pulla Jithan (I've decided to call him that, after learning yesterday, about how he still rides on his father's power in the industry) said "count down started!" Sanam said he (Aari) would come out in a minute, and wont take time! Aari got angry, and asked Producer Pulla Jithan, to not criticize him, as it blicks his mental flow. Even after he went inside, it took awhile for Aari to start talking.

One interesting thing from today's nomination process - Amma nominated her Pillai. Yes, Archana nominated Bala!

Safe game, breaking rules, scene creation, one person is playing the game for four or five, calcutative, Raja veetu kannukuty were the words used by some HMs while nominating other contestants. It was surprising and shocking to note that Somu is the Raja veetu Kannukutty (ya, I know, the first person that comes to mind when we hear this is Jithan). Nisha and Archana were washing Somu's clothes. Not only for Somu, but also for Rio and Jithan. Apparently, for last 50 days, this practice has been going on. It was also seen from the extra footages, that Nisha always washes the plates for Somu, Aari and Jithan. Disgusting. Why is BB not questioning it? For Nisha and Archana, it is probably just a game strategy, maybe the only game strategy they have. But in one stroke, they have knocked out years of women's struggle for empowerment. Speaking in general terms, I am totally for the sensible 'division of labor' that goes within a family unit. But in the BBH, these two women doing the domestic chores ('mel' velai) of the male contestants of their group is beyond nauseating. Yuck!