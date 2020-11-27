BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 53 Highlights: "Tough time for captain Rio!"

Rio asked Ajeedh for an example. He hesitated. Cycle gapla, Rio brought in the Bala helping Sam win the captaincy task incident. Rio mentioned that Bala’s decision to give up the task for Sam, resulted in Somu losing out. Veliya, in the frame that showed the other HMs watching this on TV, Ramya was telling Sanam that Rio, instead of attaching Balaji directly, was doing it via Ajeedh, as a part of the call.

By saying this, Kulla nari Ramya laid the foundation to trigger the sweet but emotional Sanam.

Safe game:

Rio changed the conversation after this, and said that there was a general talk that Ajeedh was playing a safe game. He asked Ajeedh to give an example to show that he was not playing a safe game.

Ajeedh said that if he had played a safe game, his name would not have come in the eviction list. He said that the game he played, was the ‘Ajeedh’ game. Wow!

Ajeedh then asked Rio if he could ask questions. He asked Rio what he would do/how he will react, if Rio was nominated again. Rio said that he was ready to face the audience, and would not be bothered, if he was eliminated.

Ajeedh said that he didn't want Rio to get nominated (which he would, if he lost the task), and hence cut the call. As was customary, Ajeedh called Rio and asked if he had any other questions, and asked for rating. Rio gave 5 stars to him.

Can someone enlighten me – what was fun or interesting in the conversation!? Edho pazhaya visu padam paakara mari irundhudu. With a small difference. Visu padathula, at least there will be one or two rebellious characters that cause some heartaches (which will later get resolved). Inga adhu kooda illa. Both Ajeedh and Rio behaved like sokka thangam, to each other.

After Ajeedh came out of the room, Rio and Somu carried him on their soldiers and congratulated him. Ramya said that though Rio’s questions were not good (agreed. Very chappa), Ajeed’s answers were good.

Ajeedh is matured, but a little inexperienced.

Rio thought that tackling Ajeedh would be was easy, and that he could use the opportunity to accuse Bala. But since Ajeedh not only played well, but also magnanimously saved Rio from nomination, his group celebrated him.

Chilra budhdhi!

Ajeedh later asked Rio if his questions were indirectly meant for Balaji. Rio said that only 2 Questions were for Balaji, and the rest were for Ajeedh. Ajeedh repeated this to Balaji, when the latter questioned him about this.

But the twist here was,… wait for it, wait for it,… Sanam and Anita got annoyed with Rio’s comments on their friendship. Yes, they got pissed.

Rio’s first sorry:

They felt that it would portray negatively on them. Sanam felt bad, and asked Rio why they (Anita and Sanam) could not be close to each other. She said that not just herself and Anitha, but everyone was camera and image conscious.

Rio put “Mother promise”, and said that he spoke purely in good intentions.

How old is this guy? I remember my daughter putting “mother promise” when she was 7-8 years old. And after that, she grew up. Thamizhla ‘amma mela sathyam’nu sollumbodhu, I know it does not sound as silly as ‘mother primise’, but, it all boils down to the same thing!!

Anyways, Sanam and Anita didn’t buy his stories. Rio finally apologized. On Anita’s insistence, he stood before the camera, and said ’sorry’! Bala was laughing loudly, seeing this.

Highlight of Today: Few HMs came up with accusations against Rio.

Rio’s second sorry:

It was understood that Rio being the captain of the House, asked the HMs who were playing unsatisfied customers’ roles, to not reveal that he would be making the call to Ajeedh. But the fact was, he himself had told Ajeedh that he was going to call him.

When Aari, Anita and Sanam questioned him on this, Rio said that he didn’t put any rule. Since Ajeedh was scared about who would be calling him, Rio said that just to drive his fear away, he informed him that it was in fact he (Rio), who would be calling him. However, he didn’t reveal any questions, Rio said.