BIGG Boss TAMIL Season 4, Episode 54 Highlights: Aari and Rio in jail!

Today’s Bigg boss Episode (Day 53), started with a song, followed by the continuation of the call center task. Evening, the HMs were moved to a nearby accommodation, as a safety measure given cyclone Nivar. The HMs moved out in complete COVID personal protective gear/equipment (PPE). The next day morning, the contestants came back to the BBH, and selected the best and worst performers!

Day 53: 8.05am:

Day 53 started with the song, ‘Telephone adikudu’. The HMs danced as usual. Perusa sollikardhuku onnum illa.

The Call centre task continued:

Nisha - Anitha call:

Nisha called Anitha. One of the most eno dhaano and boring calls I have heard. Nisha told Anitha that initially, she left very close to her. Anitha also said that she wanted her own mother to get confidence on seeing Nisha, as her mother had inferiority complex, due to her dark complexion. “Then, suddenly what happened?”, Nisha asked. Anitha said that it was because, Nisha was not playing her game, was acting safe, and was overly dependent on Rio. The rest of the call centered on Nisha defending herself. Yaar call center employee, yaaru customerne puriyala. The roles had reversed.

Nisha went on… and on… and on… about how she was playing her own game. She compared her dependence on Rio (whom she sees as a bro), to children depending on and learning from their father. Ayyo. These explanations are getting stupider and stupider!

Anyways, there was nothing else in this conversation. Nisha asked Anitha to cut the call. She gave 2 stars to Anitha.

Nisha ’s conversation was not up to the mark. She is generally very good with stand up comedy, but she miserably failed in this task. And ofcourse, whenever, she got a chance, she insisted Rio was not backing her. ‘ Engappan kudirukulae illai ’ enum kadaidhan! Moreover, I think most of the conversation was edited. Thank God, they edited. I have still not recovered from seeing the episode’s Promo 1. Idhulla I don’t want to hear more about Nisha-Rio.

Aari - Shivani call:

Next, Aari made a call to Shivani. He said that she was the only one left, as others had already selected their callers. Aari asked Shivani how many times she has been nominated. Shivani said once. Aari asked her why she was not nominated more often. She said it was because she does not interfere in problems, unless she has very strong opinions. The mixture gumbal, basically!!