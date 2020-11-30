BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 56 Highlights: Samyukhta eviction!

The funny part in this was, when Kamal asked his BB team to put the kurumpadam, Bala enthusiastically clapped his hands. He might have thought it would be against Aari. In my earlier Aari v. Bala analysis, I had said that in any issue or fight, Bala choose the side based on the people (involved), and not the right and wrong. He is proving me right again and again. Also, if he did not show his hatred and jealousy for Aari, in such a vulgar fashion, he might even earn more fans and supporters.

Samyuktha's tool to take Aari down:

One more thing I noticed was, during the Topple card task, Bala, Nisha, Sanam, Anitha, Somu and Jithan were inside the room, and very well knew that Aari didn’t mean Sam’s motherhood in his comments. But they all either took Sam’s side, or stayed silent. Like I said earlier, why they did what they did, is for each one of us to presume. It could also be because, in the current era we are in, taking a position against a ‘woman’, especially when it involves topics like motherhood, harassment, dowry, etc, can be the end of people’s personal and professional lives. Most (well, I would say, 99.9%) women are honest, and need our support and benefit of doubt. But there is always a small percentage that misuse, and set the wrong example. I see this Sam incident as falling in the latter. In my opinion, she used ‘motherhood’ as a tool to take Aari down.

Even after seeing the kurumpadam, Samyukta asked Kamal, what the parameter is, for motherhood. Kamal said that there is no parameter, but expectations would be there. Finally, Kamal said that Aari only meant ‘maturity of being a mother’, and not motherhood, which was not wrong. Kamal said that this was his judgment.

Valarpu (Upbringing):

After this, as the last nail in the coffin, Kamal took the ‘valarpu’ matter. He pointed out that Sam’s body language and tone while commenting on other’s ‘valarpu’ (growth and brought up) was not appreciable. He used the example of asking someone ‘Neenga Nadika vandirukeengala?’, which could be a general innocent enquiry, but can be said in a condescending manner (with the tone and body language).

Kamal also said that it’s not fair or right to drag family members into the Bigg Boss House fights. It hurts everyone, including Sam’s own son, Kamal said. He advised all HMs to keep family out of the conversations.

From what I’ve read, Samyuktha is from a well to do, and privileged family. She seems to have a great support system in her parents, husband, and extended family, which potentially gives her a lot of financial, physical, and emotional cushion. This is not the case for everyone in the modeling and cine field. It is a lot of struggle. Samyuktha might be basing her thoughtless comments on others (calling Sanam galeejh, or talking about Aari’s valarpu), on the elitist life she leads. Just my 2 cents.

During the break, Aari (once again!) told Samyukhtha that he didn’t mean her motherhood, but asked sorry for hurting her. Ivlo nallavana irukkane! Hard to believe, in this era! Samyuktha and Aari hugged each other. Anbarasi Archana, did an undher Balti, and asked Aari to feel free talk to her whenever he wanted to share his feelings with someone, and to join her and the gang, on the love bed. Yuck!!!! Her group of 6 is ready to talk to him whenever he wanted, she said.

Anbarasi Archana is either becoming careless in admitting about her ‘groupism’, or is over confident. Lets see!

Call centre task:

Next, Kamal discussed the call between Somu and Gabri. He said it was a very nice conversation. Kamal saved Somu. Then, he discussed the call between Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan) and Ramya. He appreciated PP Jithan. Playing Ramya’s game (from the call with PP Jithan), Kamal asked Ramya to nominate every HM, giving one reason. She gave reasons for Anbarasi Archana, Bala, Shivani and Samyukta. While nominating Gabri, she paused a few seconds, as she could not think so a reason. Then Kamal asked her if she finally realized how tough answering questions were!

Kamal asked Ramya which group she belongs to. She said she is neutral.

Everyone knows that Ramya prefers Bala’s group, though she also tries to be pally with Anbarasi Archana and her gang. She is very shrewd!

Kamal informed that the call centre task would continue into the next week.

Rating Rio’s captaincy:

A board was kept. Everyone had to rate Rio’s captaincy, with reasons.

General reasons given by the HMs, for his low ratings were that he was emotional, not able to handle the pressure, and didn’t have much energy (compared to his previous captaincy), etc. Except Ramya and Sanam (who gave 1 star), others gave 2 to 5 stars.