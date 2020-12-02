BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 58 Highlights: Bala calling Aari! Egg task!

Today's Bigg boss episode had Call Center Part 2. Bala’s game plan in his call to Aari miserbly failed. The episode also had a super fun, interesting, but yucky Muttai task!

Day 58: 8.00am:

Today's episode started with the song ‘otha adi padailae’! This song, knowingly or unknowingly suited Bala’s dialogue with Aari in the call centre task! No, No, Bala’s monologue, with Aari listening quietly. Bala played the role of disgruntled customer, and Aari took the role of the call center employee. Bala had several questions for and allegations against Aari. But he just didn’t let Aari speak! Lol We will see that in detail, in the next few paragraphs!

Continuation of the Bigg boss Call center Task:

Last week’s interesting call center task continued from today, with the customer-employee roles being swapped. The questioner and the questioned changed places!

First call - Ajeedh to Archana:

Wow! Anbarasi Archana must have thought she was so lucky, as she got Ajeedh as her caller!! But… Ajeedh gave a tough time to her.

First, Ajeedh asked if Archana could nominate anyone from her love bed, for eviction (WOW!!). She said no, but that she could nominate someone as the worst performer. Ajeedh asked her why she could not nominate for eviction. Anbarasi Archana said that there was no specific reason.

What would Anbarasi Archana do, if in later weeks, only her love bed HMs remain??

Ajeedh asked Anbarasi Archana to give one reason to nominate all HMs except him. Archana gave one reason for each HM. When Kamal asked Ramya this weekend, to nominate all the HMs with reasons, she couldn't do it. But Archana handled the question very well.

One thing I noticed here, and probably you all have, as well – Anbarasi Archana’s flow is tremendous. Its amazing!!!! She delivers very fast, and with utmost clarity. She also adds a touch of humor. Commendable! Maybe its the benefit of hosting the comedy show with Mayilsami for several years? Or maybe, it is her natural gift? Whatever it is, it is definitely admirable.

Then, Ajeedh asked her to give four reasons to nominate him. Archana gave a spontaneous reply. It was so good that I had a small doubt that the question paper was leaked! Clap! Clap!

Anbarasi Archana wanted to save Ajeedh, and so, cut the call. Ajeedh helped Rio (Anbarasi Archana’s dost). Now, Anbarasi Archana helped Ajeedh. Ajeedh gave her 5 stars!

When they came out from the call, Producer Pulla Jithan Ramesh (PP Jithan) told that she had missed his name. Anbarasi Archana immediately said that since he is the captain of the house, she didn’t nominate him. Her Presence of her mind is appreciable. Then, she said that she forgot, and that Ajeedh didn't remind her.

Second call - Gabi to Somu:

Gabi asked Somu the reasons for entering the Bigg Boss Game. Somu said that he had a relationship break up about ten years back, and he could not come out of it for long. Then, he learnt MMM, and gradually came out of it. Now, to restart his career, he entered the BBH, Somu said.

Gabi asked him to name one good characteristic about each HM. When he spoke about Ramya, he blushed, and told four or five great things about her! Somu said Ramya would blabber when she slept.

Is this a good characteristic? Maybe, if you are in love with someone. Otherwise, its not! Anyways, Gabi asked him to give only the good character.