BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 59 Review: Call center task ranking! Debate heats up!

Today’s episode was the continuation of the call center task. It included a discussion among the HMs, on ranking themselves, based on their performance in the call center task! Bala’s Birthday celebrations were shown in the promo but not telecast today! Nothing new about Vijay TV doing this. Lol!

Day 59: 8.00am:

The day in Bigg boss house started with the Morning song ‘Jithu jiladi! HMs dancing to it – Same old! Same old!

Task name ’Kumaaru’:

Today’s morning task was given to Somu! The task was to call the name ’Kumar’ in different tones and voice modulations. Initially Somu started the task. He tried different styles – angry, flirtatious, and a few more. Then, he asked the other HMs to do it. Simplest task, right? Straight forward? But even in this task, Sanam started an argument with Somu, and Archana got angry with Gabi. Kaalaila ezhumbodhey yaaroda sanda podalamnu yosipangalo!!

Notable here - Somu asked Ramya to call her with Korean modulation. For some contest, apparently Ramya wears braces (teeth clip) every night. When she wears braces, she can’t spell ‘s’ correctly, and also sprays. This, they tease and call ‘Korean’. Great secret revealed!!

I remember an incident here. When Aari and Samyuktha were fighting with the ‘motherhood’ and ‘valarppu’ matter, Bala interfered and supported Samyuktha. At that time, Bala just said “you are spraying” to Aari, and left. Ramya and Samyuktha who were there then, laughed. Such an indecent behavior. I had also mentioned this in my review. Today for the same reason, Somu was teasing Ramya, and others laughed. Boomerang!

Another ‘incident’ (Idha incidentnu koopuda, enakke embarassinga irku). During the same task, Somu asked Archana to call him “Kumaruu” as if she is assigning him some work. She did. Seeing this, Gabi commented ‘bossy Archana’! Archana didn’t like it! She WARNED Gabi. Gabi said sorry. Athoda ‘incident’ mudinjirukkum nenaipinga. But no, Anbarasi Archana was still very pissed. Her friends Rio and Nisha tried to pacify her. Mmhmm. Anbarasi became kobakkara arasi. Then, Rio suggested Gabi to speak with Archana when she was alone, hug her and say sorry!

அனிதாவின் பாசிப்பருப்பு வெடிகள், ரியோவுக்கு விழுந்த அடிகள், அர்ச்சனாவின் வலிகள்! பிக்பாஸ் – நாள் 59

Really? Ivlo scene edhukku!? Archana is acting like a Queen bee (to her group) inside. Gabi is a part of it. Archana’s extreme reaction and response to Gabi playfully saying something might have made Gabi scared that she will lose people (read Archana’s friends) inside because of this. Also, whats up with Archana!? Was she worried that the viewers will hang on to this word, and finally see her true nature? Or, did Gabi unknowingly touch a sensitive cord! Whatever it may be, Anbarasi Archana took it too far. Has she never jokingly called anyone anything!?

On the other frame, Sanam was upset that Somu asked her to massage him and act as if she was flirting with him. She said that her image would get spoilt because of it.

After all it was just a task. Why will her image get spoilt? Sanam seems very sensitive.

Later, the call center task continued.

The first call of the day - Shivani to Ramya:

Shivani asked Ramya about her technique to smile while criticizing. Ramya said that it was manufacturing defect. Hahaha! Shivani next asked Ramya to nominate 2 people that she wanted to be evicted. She said, Aari and Ajeedh.