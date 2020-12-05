BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 61 Review: Bigg Boss pulling the legs of the Housemates!

Today’s Episode was the Bigg Boss’s Day! After the morning song and dance, BB called the HMs into the confession room, 1 by 1, and asked their contribution to the audience, in the 60 days that they were in the show. He trolled everyone! Today, Bigg Boss completed kalaaichifying 6 of the 13 HMs!

Day 61: 8.00am:

’Sopana sundari naanthanae’ song was played in the morning. Instead of writing that the HMs danced as usual (which they did), I would like to write a small note about the song. It is one of my favorite songs. So peppy!

Film: Veera Sivaji

Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Lyrics: Arunraja Kamaraj

Music director: D. Imman

Special note on the singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi was born blind in Vaikom, Kerala. Later, her parents moved to Chennai.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is one of the best examples for ‘Vida Muyarchi Thiruvinaiyakkum!’ She has won several awards!

Morning warm up task:

Gabi was dancing while doing house hold work. First, she showed how to dance while washing clothes, and while dressing up.

Then she asked the vessel washing team, to dance with her, while (pretending to) washing vessels. After this, she called the cooking team dance, while acting like they were also cooking simultaneiously. It was good fun to watch. Everyone did well.

Archana triggering other housemates:

Archana was injecting strong venom (poison) into Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan), Rio and Somu. She was also using Nisha as her trump card. Horrible person! Ennadhaan game strategynnalum ivlo mosama va!? Cunning to the core!