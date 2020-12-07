BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 62 Review: Archana love on medical leave!

Day 61: 7.30pm:

Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan), Ramya, Gabi, Somu and Ajeedh were taking about BB’s kalaai, and were laughing. Ramya said that she had found out who was stealing inside the BBH. Ajeedh said that the Japanese and Koreans were finding (discovering and inventing) so many things for humanity, but Ramya found out the thief in the BBH. Semma mokka!

Anita:

Today, the contributions task started with Anitha. Based on the HMs fake story on what happens inside the confession room, She was looking for doctors and nurses for the check up. On entering, and seeing the dim light, with no one inside, she started laughing. Her laugh was so weird, high pitched, and scary. My poor grandson (2 and half years old) was sitting next to me, playing, and got scared, hearing this very strange noise coming from the TV. Paavum!

Bigg Boss asked her to stop wandering the room, and sit.

Anita spoke about her contributions. She said that she made the HMs and the audience happy. She said that her concept was ’magilvithu magil’! Its been 60 days inside. Enakku andha maari endha conceptum theriyala. BB didn't interfere while she was talking. As expected, she went on and on and on and on and on… and finally said that she didn't contribute much inside the BBH. Idha solla ivlo nerama?? She also said that she has restricted her talking offlate. These days, she was talking only 4 lines against 40 lines that she would talk earlier.

After she confessed, BB asked her to leave.

After she came out, PP Jithan Ramya, Ajeedh and Somu asked her what happened? She said that she talked about her contributions. Somu asked if BB interfered when she spoke. Anita said that BB didn't interfere at all!! Shivani commented that probably BB was scared of Anitha, like they all are.

Thank God, BB didn't show Anitha’s full speech. But one thing we should accept. Anitha’s speech was far better than the other HMs’ who answered this question. At least she didn’t say that she danced, ate well, and dressed well. Questiona purinjikita.

Over to Kamal:

Over to Kamal on stage. As usual, the HMs praised Kamal’s costume and Kamal praised the HMs’ costumes.

Analysis of call centre task:

Kamal without any extra fittings, directly started hitting the nail of the issues from the weel. First, he started with the call center task. He said that when poojai is being done in temples, some people would get ‘Amman’ inside them. Some Daughters-in law, would purposepully act like they got ‘samy’ on them, and would use it to scold their mothers-in-law. Since it was ‘samy’ who was talking, the older women would be forced to keep quiet, Kamal said.

Likewise, Anitha and Bala used the call center task to remove their baggages, he said. Kamal mentioned that Somu & Gabi, and Nisha & Jithan pairs were playing like mixed doubles in tennis. Remember, the famous Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhoopathi pair that made India proud a decade ago?. Kamal said that a few HMs used this task to save their friends. He said that Most of the HMs were playing in pairs, and there was no individual play, he said.

Kamal asked Archana why she cut the call and saved Ajeedh. She said that his questions were genuine, and as he completed his questions before the buzzer, she cut the call.

Namathupona appalam:

He asked Nisha if she had a twin sister outside the BBH. The one outside, Kamal said, was good at stand up comedy, and rocked in the Malaysian programmes. But, the one inside the BBH was not playing for herself. He commented that Nisha’s act inside the BBH was like ’namathupona appalam.’

I remember, Anbarasi Archana was yesterday, venting that Aari’s jovial comment on Nisha’s standups would affect her career for 5-6 years! What about this, Anbarasi? Will you dare poison your love bed group about what Kamal said?

Kamal said PP Jithan was supposed to call Sanam, and asked him if his not calling her, was a calculated move, or fear. PP Jithan agreed that it was fear.

Kamal asked if anyone was ready to help Sanam finish the second part of the call center task. Aari raised his hands. Kamal said that Sanam would get her chance to be the call center employee, after the break.

During the break, Nisha was quite upset. Anbarasi Archana, Rio and Ramya were consoling her. Ramya rightly said that Nisha acted (and was) very intelligent when she was outside. Kamal wanted her to show her intelligence inside the BBH as well.

Nisha is undoubtedly a good comedian. She should start playing her game individually, instead of acting like Anbarasi Archana’s and Rio’s pet puppy.

Jithan called Sanam:

After the break, Kamal asked PP Jithan to call Sanam. Time given was only 5 minutes. First question PP Jithan asked, was why she entered the BBH. Sanam was giving a lengthy reply. PP Jithan interfered in between and started asking the next question. His second question was about the lemon issue that caused a fight between Anbarasi Archana and Sanam. Before Sanam could reply, the buzzer went off. Kamal asked PP Jithan to rate the call. PP Jithan gave 4 stars to Sanam.

Just for name sake BB arranged the call to put a check mark against the call. BB could have arranged this before Kamal’s weekend session. Anyways, better late than never!

Bala’s slipper shot issue:

Next, Kamal took Bala’s slipper shot issue. He said amidst COVID, everyone used two slippers. One for outside, and one for inside the house. But Bala had got 3 pairs of slippers – one for outside, one for inside the house, and one for hitting himself on his face. Bala moonji surungi pochu.

Kamal said that his act was ‘violence to the core.’ Things like this can easily dissolve into domestic violence, Kamal rightly pointed out. Kamal also mentioned that Bala himself was a victim of domestic violence, and should know better. Bala said he felt for his act.