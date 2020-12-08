BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 63 Review: Sanam Shetty evicted!

Moving on to the BB events, Archana continued to question from Kamal, and said that Rio should be the winner as he didn't cut the call both as a receiver and as a caller. So did Aari! Kamal said that while Rio made the call to Ajeedh, Ajeedh helped to save him, by disconnecting the call, just when Rio was about to cut the call. Moreover, Kamal said he disclosed to Ajeedh that he was going to be his caller. Still, Anbarasi Archana argued (with Kamal) and said that Rio didn't leak out the questions. Kamal just moved to the next topic.

Nisha saved:

Ramya was falling asleep during the show. Kamal called Ramya, and asked her why she was quiet. He also commented that Shivani would speak only to Bala.

In whatever way, however, Kamal and other HMs comment on Shivani’s behavior (as Bala’s entertainer and Bala’s person), she will not change.

Bala and Anitha were commenting on Somu, Gabi, Nisha and PP Jithan as verkadalai parties. But Shivani, the strongest mixture party, Bala kannuku theriyala. How would she!?

Kamal later spoke about ‘medical checkup’. PP Jithan and others requested him not to reveal as they were maintaining the secret. Kamal said that PP Jithan’s idea worked out very well.

The top five contestants - ( in the ranking task), Aari, Sanam, Bala, Archana and Rio have not attended the contribution task till now.

Archana said that Nisha acted over smart, after the task, and that Archana was surprised.

Kamal said that he also had a surprise, and said that Nisha was saved.

Bossy Archana:

Kamal said that in the BBH, Rio didn't like the word ‘group.’ Anita didn't like the word ‘sandai.’ Archana didn't like the word ‘Bossy.’ Everyone laughed. Archana ’s drama here was unbearable. She said that she was like a pullaipoochi in the house. So, on hearing the word bossy, she cried whole night, she told.

Gabi said that she didn't name her bossy, but it was already floating in the house. Kamal said that it was Ramya who named her Bossy! Wow!

Hamam’s caller of the week:

From this week, a Hamam caller of the week, a viewer would be calling a HM, on Sundays, to talk, Kamal said. This week’s caller was Mr. Arunachalam (a viewer) from Vilupuram. He called Shivani. How many of you think that it was one of Vijay TV’s own people, or a friend/relative!?

Mr. Arunachalam’s question to Shivani, was why she cut the call after knowing that it would put her in the nomination list. Shivani’s answer was very smart and good. She said that since there are no live audience in this season, they don’t get any claps or audience feedback in Kamal’s session. So, the only way to know if people like them, is by getting saved during elimination. So, she wanted to come in the eviction list, she said.