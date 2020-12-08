BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 64 Review: Anitha captain of the Bigg Boss House!

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with a discussion among Aari, Anita, and Bala. It ended with a discussion between Aari and Bala! Anita became the captain of the Bigg Boss House! 6 HMs are in the eviction list! Also, Bigg Boss did a massive viewer manipulation and saved Archana from coming in the nomination list!

Day 63 Evening:

Shivani was crying. Bala was consoling her. He said that even if gets evicted, she should go out happily. He asked her to be herself and play her game. Also, as a consolation, he told her that at least she didn’t get branded as a domestic violence victim.

I understand Bala was simply to console her. But I would like to put this out here. It is not the victim’s fault in domestic violence. It never is. And no, it is not a brand.

Day 64:

After the morning dance, today’s episode started with the discussion among Aari, Anitha and Bala. Initially Shivani listened for few minutes, but left the place later. She does not even participate in discussions. She is interested only in eating mixture.

Aari was telling Anitha and Bala that individual players were going out. This week Sanam was out. Next week one of them might be in that place.

Aari further said that the love bed team would first try to evict others. Archana was holding the group. Archana is acting as Sakuni (the love bed folks being the Gauravas!!). After her entry, the love bed group had became strong, Aari said. She was trying to create an illusion to the viewers that only the love bed group was performing well. According to Aari, Archana is not interested to enter into finals, and her motive is to make her group enter the finals said Aari.

I don’t think so!! Archana is waiting to eliminate the strong (non love bed group). Once they leave, she knows that the remaining people (love bed) is easy to beat. Archana vavadhu mathavangalukkaga edhavadhu seiradhavadhu. If needed, she will throw her love bed under the bus without feeling an ounce of guilt!

Bala said that he was saying the same, a few weeks back.

Anita was also said that their group was playing to save each other. Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan) was not doing even a small work. PP Jithan has been simply sitting. Even the captaincy duties were performed by Nisha. Actually, Nisha has not let PP Jithan do any work, house related or personal. She even washes his clothes and his plates. Actually Nisha is not the victim here! She is by her own will doing all this, probably in the hopes that the Producer Pulla will help her get opportunities in movies and help her career. In my personal opinion, Nisha has created a dent for all women in general (by taking up these domestic duties that the society had for ages thrown to women, which they are trying to come out of). She has also badly damaged her image among the public.

Also, I am surprised Kamal has not yet questioned this practice of the older Love bed group ladies doing the domestic work of PP Jithan and others. But then again, Kamal probably does not watch the show, and has better things to do with his time. There will probably be the prompters who give him pointers (into the earphone or Bluetooth) during the show, but they generally avoid giving pointers that go against the Vijay TV chella pillais!

Anitha predicted that the coming week, she would go out of the BBH.

Captaincy task: ( memory game)

BB announced that all the HMs would be participating in the captaincy task.

While Bala and Shivani were playing, Archana imitated Shivani and tried to dance like her. It was so irritating to watch. When Shivani dances, it at least looks good. Why doesn’t BB edit all this? I had to watch Archana dancing ☹.