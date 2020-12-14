BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 69 Review: Double eviction this week!

Bigg boss highlights:

Kamal’s costume was very good. It gave him a younger look. Before showing the Friday’s clipping , Kamal informed the viewers that today there’d be double eviction, since the HMs were playing in pairs. But ofcourse, we know that it is because they missed an eviction during Diwali, and with wild card entries, there are too many people inside.

Friday clipping:

Few HMs were sitting around the dining table. Nisha was teasing Somu about his toilet issues. Somu got angry, and asked Nisha not to tease him like that. Nisha got upset, since a few other HMs were there. Nisha went inside. Archana then told Rio that when Gabi teased Somu, he didn't react, but when Nisha teased him, he got pissed. Naaraayana.. Naaraayana..

Archana is now trying Divide and rule policy!

Somu took apologies from Nisha for showing his anger openly in front of the other HMs. He agreed that he should have told her in person.

Unnecessary drama. This BBH is becoming like a family with a lot of emotional issues and toxic interdependence. Especially the love bed gang! Come to reality, guys! You are not a family. Just a few contestants in Bigg Boss Season 4. Pretty soon, the show will come to an end, where you will have to start facing off each other!

Over to Kamal:

Announcing double eviction:

Kamal without any decorative words, said that Somu, Gabi, and Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan) played in pairs and saved each other in the call center task. But BB kept a twist in the eviction nomination, and saved Aari, Archana, and Bala, and added them instead! Kamal asked the 3 musketeers - Jithan, Somu and Gabi, if could guess who nominated them.

Jithan correctly guessed Aari. No marks for this. It was easy peasy. Somu said that Archana told him that she nominated him. Gabi then said that it must be Bala, who would have nominated her, but she didn't expect this. Bala said that Bigg Boss asked not to reveal the conversation, so he didn't want to deviate from BB’s instructions. Kamal appreciated Bala for following the rule. Rulesai eppozhudum kadai pidikkum Bala!

Kamal then directly attacked PP Jithan, and asked him whether he used the opportunity given to him as the captain, last week. PP Jithan said he did captaincy task well and became captain of the house. Subsequently, he got eye infection. So he could not do the work, and delegated it to Nisha, he said. Kamal asked the opinion of other HMs. Except for the love bed group, others said that only the vice-captain Nisha did all the work. Only her voice was heard.

PP Jithan said that as the captain of the house he gave keys to the vice captain, and she did the work. He also said if anyone slept, she would come and report to him. Kamal asked whom he woke up most often. PP Jithan mentioned Anitha’s name. Even after dog barking , and waking her up, she would sleep, he said. Anita said that she was the not one who was always sleeping.

PP Jithan’s response is a typical, privileged kid riding on his father’s glory response. Its like someone saying that I passed the medical exam (somehow), and dont have to prove myself by performing successful operations anymore! He deserved to get evicted today. Unfortunate that he stayed 1 week longer than a hard working survivor like Sanam.

Analysis of robot and human task:

Kamal pulled Nisha apart, for using father’s sentiment to defuse Archana when she was a robot.

Kamal said that in Nisha’s Malaysia programme, he saw water and fire in her act. But in the Robot task, he witnessed acid in her act.

Very sharp comment by Kamal against Nisha. I think he personally could not digest what Nisha did, and it was not something that was just coming from his assistants who watch the show and brief him.