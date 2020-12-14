BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 70 Review: Nisha Evicted today!

Aari too, said that Rio and Nisha showed favoritism to Archana. Obviously, they both denied. Then, Kamal asked Rio if he showed favoritism to Gabri. As usual, Rio denied. But Kamal mentioned that he had spoken a few things to Gabi in the lawn during the break, which seemed like bias. Rio said it was part of a task, and that he was trying to bring fear or a smile on her. Further, Rio said that an atom bomb was waiting for her after their talk. He meant Aari. Kamal mentioned that, that itself was favoritism. But He didn’t go deeper into it, and cut for a break.

It was worthy of a kurum padam. But Kamal let Rio get off easy.

During the break, Aari asked Rio why he showed favoritism to Gabi? Gabi interfered and said that Rio didn’t do any favor to her, and that it was also a part of the task. Gabi raised her voice, and Aari asked her not to do that. He said that he was talking to his human and robot task team mate, Rio. But, Gabi went on a full blast. I think she was just afraid of getting caught.

In between, Bala interfered, and said that Kamal sir had said that Rio spoke with Gabi during the break.

Though no kurum padam was shown to the HMs, we know what Rio said to Gabi, and who were all there. There was clear favoritism shown by Rio to Gabi.

Jithan’s eviction: an analysis:

After the break, kamal asked about the reactions of the HMs, for Jithan’s eviction. General opinion was that he failed to show his individuality, after he joined the love bed / anbu gang. He hid himself behind the shadow of Archana.

Rio said that he didn’t expect it. Shows what fantasy world Rio and the rest of Archana’s minions are living in!!

Mask:

Then, Kamal asked the HMs to name the HMs who were wearing masks and being fake. Most of the HMs said Rio, Archana and Nisha.

In a shocking twist, Rio said Nisha’s name! Gawd! I think he guessed that she would be leaving. But still, back stabber? He never really said anything to her when she was showing her paasa mazhai. And then, humiliated her in front of Kamal and the world!

Kamal then asked about the changes in Bala - manamatram. Yes, lots of changes in Bala during this week, after Kamal’s comment on mental block last week. Ajeedh said he himself was wearing a mask. He is controlling his anger inside the BBH said Ajeedh. I think he once tried showing it to Sanam, and was quickly put in his place.

Not in 1st and 2nd position:

Then, kamal asked the HMs to name the two persons whom they don’t want to be in the first two positions in the finals. Everyone hesitated. Kamal asked them to write it in a paper, and announced the break.

After the break, before entering into the BBH, through the Agam TV, kamal introduced the book, ‘Nalai matrumoru nalae’ written by G. Nagarajan.