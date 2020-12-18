BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 74 Review: Bigg boss house Selection of Best & Boring performers!

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with the customary morning song, followed by the selection of best & boring performers by the HMS. Shivani and Gabi were sent o jail. Bala, Ramya and Ajeedh backstabbed Aari, as expected. Aari was brought to tears, in the confession room ☹. Nippon paint sponsored today’s task.

Morning warm up task:

After the song, a jolly morning task was performed by the HMs. Ajeedh led the task. Ajeedh played the role of a foreigner, and taught the HMs to sing the Tamil song ‘Sentamil thenmozial’ with a Bristish accent.

Bala had more currencies:

After the song, BB asked the HMs to inform how much currency they each had with them. Bala had the maximum (460 rupees), and Rio had… wait for it… wait for it… 0! BB announced that since Bala got the maximum currency, he would be given a special power, which would be informed later. I don’t care what the power is! I just hope it does not get used to save Anbarasi Archana from eviction!

Nomination of BPs (best and boring performers):

Coming to the main point, BB asked the HMs to nominate the Best and the Boring performers. Bala and Archana were selected as the Best performers based on the kozhi and Nari task. Bala, I understand. But Archanavaaaaaaaa!!??

What did she do, except for manipulating rules, fighting, and giving a veiled threat to the men?

Ramya was selected as the Overall best performer, for both the task, and involvement in the house hold work.

She did do a good job overall.

Shivani and Gabi were selected as the boring performers, based on the performance in the task and also their lack of involvement in the house hold work. They went to jail.