BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 75 Review: Archana won the captaincy task!

Bigg boss Highlights:

Following the morning song, Archana won the captaincy task. ‘plan panni pannanum’ song of Rio was released. There was Gabi’s Birthday celebrations! And ofcourse, there was the important and funny unther Balti by Bala in the hopes of becoming a hero one day!

Morning song:

Today's Episode started with the morning song ’10 Mani valkulae ’, from the movie Devi. Tamil nadu is lucky to have the great dancer Parbhudeva! No one can beat his grace while dancing! My grandson who can hardly speak a word of Tamil, loves Prabhu Deva! We sometimes need to play ‘Guleba’, for him to eat! Noteworthy to mention Gabi’s dance today. Quite good!

Gabi inside the confession room: BG, Bigg Boss Gabi:

It was Gabi’s turn today, to go into the confession room. Bigg Boss asked about her travel inside the BBH so far. She said that she has been feeling uncomfortable for the past 2 weeks, especially with Anitha branding her as someone tagging along with Rio. Gabi also felt bad for Aari commenting that she is unfit for the game.

I think appidiye vitrunda Gabi would have forgotten it (it was done during the task), and been fine by now. But it is Archana’s tactics to make sure Gabi has it in her mind all the time!

BB named her BG, Bigg Boss Gabi, and asked her to inform her new name to the HMs. BB asked what she wanted for her Birthday. Gabi said that she wanted the footprint of her dog Diya, msg from her friends, and food from her house.

Gabi came out of the confession room and informed happily to the HMs, that BB named her BG!

Key note:

On seeing the 75 days travel of Gabi inside the BBH, I feel that she needs someone’s support all the time. Initially she was close to Bala. But when Bala and Shivani became close, Gabi moved away from him and joined the lovebed group. She became friendly with Somu. Now she is more friendly with Rio. She is playing her game, yes. But she seems to need a validation and support. But that said, she is way way better than other contestants her age. When compared to Ajeedh and Shivani, who are pure mixture parties, and do nothing, Gabi holds her own, which is commendable. She turned 21 today. Happy Birthday Gabi!

Bala continues backbitching:

Bala was telling Ajeedh, ‘Aari thanudaiya vai mattum Nambi vandirukar. He is always telling that others are unfit, showing favouritism, groupism, and commenting that Ajeedh is china paiyan!” Ajeedh told that Aari might enter the finals! For the past two days, Bala has been bitching about Aari behind his back. But he tries to be pally, when he needs to discuss the love bed strategies and capitalize on Aari’s analysis and maturity.

As I mentioned in my review yesterday, Aari nominated Shivani as the worst performer. Shivani instigated Bala, and asked him to question Aari. Bala said that only Shivani has to argue for herself. For that, she said that Aari also dragged Bala’s name, that he shared her bounty with her, in the Kozhi and Nari task. This is probably why Bala is bad mouthing Aari.

ரம்யாவையே அதட்டிய பிக்பாஸ்... பாலாஜி எனும் காளியின் ஆட்டம்... ஆரியின் 'தகுதியில்லை'! – நாள் 75

Ramya in confession room:

BB asked about her travel in the BB for past 75 days. As usual, she didn't give a direct answer, and asked BB to give tips for her to improve. I think she can join politics. Vaaiyaleye vada sudranga Ramyamma! BB got annoyed, and asked her to answer his questions. BB then asked few questions, and Ramya replied very safely, as usual. While Ramya was inside the confession room, ‘ethanai kalamdan ematruvar indha nattilae’ song was played. Apt song for Ramya. BB asked her to be open and said bayandhavelaiku agadhu! Imagine this in BB’s voice!!