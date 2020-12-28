BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 84 Review: Kannukutty evicted!

Key note:

HMs (at least the smart ones), would now get to know from the caller’s question that Kamal has started canvassing for his party .

Further , if the HMs (again, the smart ones) think a little deeper they can catch that Aari is getting more votes and being saved because he follows BB rules and is overall a person with some honesty.

Boomi movie promotion:

After the break, Kamal invited Jayam Ravi on stage. Jayam Ravi spoke highly of the contestants. He also gave a tip to the contestants, that seeing the game from outside, it looked ‘different’ than what they were presuming from inside.

Key note:

Outwardly it looked like none of the HMs got what he said. If they are smart, Instead of cornering Aari they should think why he is getting more votes, and start analyzing him, as Aari analyses others. If at all any person is capable of this in BBH, it is Ramya. And knowing her, even if she figures this out, she will not share it with other HMs, as she now knows (yes, I think she is the only shrewd person in the BBH who can join the dots) that people are sending those HMs who are being rude to Aari.

Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi trailer was shown on the BB stage. The film is going to release on Pongal Day on Hot Star. The trailer was good. The main theme of the movie is based on the farmers, said Jayam Ravi. Today, finally, after 33 days Kamal mentioned the farmer protests. High time he acknowledged this, considering that he has political ambitions.

Jayam Ravi disclosed one secret - that he worked as an Assistant Director in Kamal’s Alavandhan Movie. Kamal said that he came to know about this only at a later stage.

Kamal asked Jayam Ravi to assist him in saving two contestants.

Jayam Ravi asked Rio to get two boxes that were kept near the Christmas tree.

Kamal asked Ajeedh and Shivani to open the first box. Gabi’s name was there inside the box. Kamal said Gabi was saved. Second box Kamal asked Anitha and Gabi to open. Shivani’s name was there. Kanal said Shivani was saved.

Ajeedh’s cribbing:

During the break, Ajeech was cribbing to Bala that everytime he was getting saved at the last. Bala consoled him, but rightly said that Ajeedh was supposed to be evicted in the third week itself. People have been saving him on seeing his gradual improvement.

Anita came and asked Bala to motivate her as well. Bala hugged her and consoled her.

Key note:

Ajeedh should think about what Bala said. Eviction pass saved him from going out of BBH in the third week. Subsequently, for a few weeks, his name was not in the nomination list. So he escaped from eviction. Then, when people were ready to evict him, Archana and Anita dug their own graves by being vile, and miscalculating, respectively. So, people prioritized them. Anyways, instead of always backbiting Aari with Bala and Ramya, he should focus on himself and get involved in the BBH.

After the break Kamal introduced the Book ‘karaindha nilalgal’, written by Shri. Ashokamithran.

Kamal sent the digital viewers off with New Year wishes and entered into the BBH through the digital TV.

Anitha (kannukutty) evicted:

Kamal asked Ajeedh if he realised why every time he was coming at the near end of the eviction list. Ajeedh said that he is giving his best. Anita had an intuition that she was gonna leave, and said that she was felt that she would be fine to celebrate the New Year with her family. Kamal then showed the eviction card. Anita was evicted officially.