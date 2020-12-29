BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 85 Review: Aari scored today!

Cool comment:

Lol. She might end up leaving the Bigg Boss House this time. Hahaha. Same happened to Archana as well. Aajeedh took a turn and nominated her – she got evicted.

Bala nominated Gabi saying that she was yet to open up.

Rio said that for the first time he is nominating Shivani. (Because Aari could not be nominated)

Gabi said that first time she is nominating Aajeedh.

No one nominated Bala and Rio!

Cool comment:

After 12 weeks, finally Rio and Gabi got to know that Shivani and Aajeedh were showing less involvement.

Late nyanodayam! But at least they finally got this. But, as far as Bala is concerned, Shivani and Aajeedh are amazing players.

Since Aajeedh’s closies nominated him, saying ‘less involvement’, he was upset that he’s being branded like that. So he hit his hand on the rest room door in anger and covered his palm with kerchief. Later when Somu enquired why he had his palm covered, the truth came.

Somu, Rio and Gabi were teasing Aari for nominating Somu for his judgement in the Levista coffee task. Idhellam our mattera, they wondered!

On the other side, Bala also teased Aari for the same reason, in his conversation with Aajeedh. Bala was ROFLing.

At the end of the episode, it was shown that Somu and Aari were talking inside the rest room. Somu said to Aari that he finally got why he nominated him for his judgment in Levista task and asked sorry to him, for teasing him. What made Somu understand Aari’s reasoning was not shown. I believe, it was captured in ‘unseen’. (Vijay TV’s tactics to make people watch unseen also!)

Gabi was cribbing inside the rest room with Somu about Bala’s comment while nominating her, saying that she was not open. She said she even spoke openly about Bala in Kamal’s session.

Key point:

lol. That was the exact reason why Bala nominated her. Off late, many times, Gabi has spoken against Bala. He of course, had the vengeance in his mind, and nominated her, but of course, he cannot give this reason to nominate, so made up something. When compared to Aajeedh and Shivani, Gabi is much better. Why he didn’t nominate them? Because they are his assistants and edipidis.

Aajeedh was surprised that Aari didn’t nominate him. He told this to Bala. Instead of motivating Aajeedh, Bala diverted the matter and started teasing Aari for nominating Somu. He also said that once Gabi disclosed to Archana what he (Bala) told her (Gabi) in a private conversation.

Key point:

Has not Bala backstabbed people many times? He has shared what Aari told him in confidence, to others, so many times. When Aari and Rio participated in the captaincy task, Aari said to Bala that he gave up for Rio. Bala openly told this to Archana, Nisha, and all. The other HMs cornered Aari.

Anyways, today’s open nominations proved that politics and favoritism exists inside the HMs.

Key point:

Two things played important role in today’s nomination.

1. Aari’s name could not be included because he is the captain of the house.

2. Open nomination.

Had it not been open nomination, I think Ramya’s name might not have been included – Aajeedh nominated her, only because she nominated him.

Had Aari name been included for today’s nomination, Ramya might have escaped. Rio, Bala, Somu, Gabi, Aajeedh, and Ramya herself – everyone would have nominated him.

Shivani and Ramya backbiting Aari:

Shivani and Ramya were later bitching about Aari. Ramya said that she could not understand from the Hamam caller’s words, if people liked Aari or not.

Adhu dhan Vijay TV smartness!

Shivani said that Aari’s comments on Groupism and favouritism were right, but when it comes to him, he sometimes plays selfish game.

Ramya said that it was not sometimes, but he always projects others as worst, and wherever and whenever he gets chance, he will try to prove himself correct.

ஷிவானியின் குறுகுறு பார்வைகள்... ஆரியின் தொண்டைச் செருமல்... சோமின் மன்னிப்பு! பிக்பாஸ் - நாள் 85

Udayam parupu task:

Udayam parupu celebrated their 85th anniversary. A task was organised. HMs were divided into two groups and were asked to prepare dosa and vada. They also had to say a catchy slogan. The group which prepared the more quantity of dosa and vada would be the winner of the task.

Rio, Bala, Somu and Ramya’s team won the task.