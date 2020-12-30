BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 86 Review: Shivani’s mom = Losliya’s dad 2.0

Shivani’s mom asked many questions, might be more than 15 questions. I have noted a few:

1. Nee yenna ingae aaya velai pakka vandhiya ?

She referred to Shivani taking on the duty to wake Bala up, etc etc

Jolly note (or serious) – you can decide:

Thank God! Samyuktha was not inside the BBH. when Samyuktha was captain of the house, she posted Shivani as Bala’s PA and asked her to wake him up everyday. She also asked her to change the battery for his mic. I am certain Shivani’s mom would have asked Sam this.

Samyuktha narrowly escaped.

2. For Aari’s comments ’Kadhal kannai maraikudhu’, Bala got very angry and said that he didn't love Shivani and informed her of the same. Shivani’s mom asked why she didn't give the fittest reply to Bala that she didn’t love him either.

Serious note:

I am with Shivani’s mom on this. As a female, and as a mother, it was humiliating to watch.

3. She accused Shivani, for not having individuality. ‘Bala munmozindal nee vazimoziyariya? she asked. Shivani’s mom pointed out how Shivani follows Balaji’s steps in nomination.

4. Shivani’s mom asked her why she gave the Christmas gift that was sent to her, to Bala? Are there no other ladies inside, she asked.

Key note:

This was not telecast. It seems Shivani gave her gift to Bala. This would piss off any mother.

5. Sondhakaranga, grand parents enna ninaipanga? Was it jodi no.1 show? Or Bigg Boss, she asked. She also accused Shivani if she inquired about her with BB?

Shivani was pleading her mom not to shout, but her mom was very hyper. She used some unparliamentary words, which were muted. The other HMs were inside, but could hear everything as the door was open. Bala was also standing inside the rest room and over hearing what Shivani’s mom was saying.

Shivani was very embarrassed.

Key point:

As a mother I can understand Shivani’s mom’s feelings. Any mother would react like this. She is the one who is going through the pain as ‘mom’. At the same time this is National Television, and is telecast worldwide. I do feel she could have kept this in mind and toned herself down a little. Just like we still remember Losliya’s dad’s episode after a year, this episode, and Shivani’s mom’s verbal attack would be remembered for years. People might have in all probability forgotten Shivani’s and Bala’s closeness in BB Season 4 after a few years (several couple become close, things don’t work out, they break up), but they will remember the reaction Shivani’s mom had. Well, I hope not.

Shivani’s mom praised Aari:

Shivani was crying and her mom just left her and went inside. On seeing Aari, she said ‘Sir, you are doing too good. Keep it up! ’She made Aari fans happy and made their job easier.