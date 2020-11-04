Today's BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4 Episode Highlights, DAY 30: Bigg Boss Vivadha Mandram

Balaji vs Sanam:

First case was Bala's case against Sanam. He spoke about the lemon issue, mundirikottai issue, and tharthalai issue against her. He said generally, Sanam had the bad habit of never sorting out things at the moment, and would drag them for long. He said she was doing it to get attention from us, viewers. He repeated his arguments from yesterday, on the tharthalai issue.

Sanam asked the judge to give permission, to argue her stance on these issues. But Judge Suchi refused it!!!! Aari supported Sanam, and asked the judge to consider Sanam’s request. Judge refused, and Sanam presented her side on seeing Balaji’s compliant card. She said Balaji should have used those words (even jovially) only when nobody but the two of them were around. Since he used those words in front of everyone, she (Sanam) became a laughing stock of the BBH. She said his comments, 'mundirikottai' and 'tharuthalai', were humiliating.

Samyuktha, Suresh, Shivani (any surprise??), Gabi and Archana supported Balaji. Aari, Ramya and Anitha supported Sanam.

On hearing both sides, the judge asked the audience to raise their hands if they felt what Balaji said was an intended insult. Only Aari raised his hand.

Even Sanam’s supporters Ramya and Anitha didn't raise their hands. Then the judge asked to raise their hands if they felt what Balaji said was an intended as comedy. Most of the HMs raised their hands. The judge declared that Balaji won the case based on the votes. So so so so weird. Didn't India abolish the jury system several decades ago? After the Nanavati-Prem Ahuja case? Which judge in India decides by asking the audience to raise their hands? So weird.

Suresh vs Sanam:

Next case was Suresh vs Sanam. Suresh made the complaint that Sanam was in the habit of poking her nose when any two people or group of people were talking, even if the subject is irrelevant to her. Sanam said she would interfere only if it it was relevant to her. Surprisingly, Balaji stood on Sanam's side here. Wow! Suresh must have been soooo pissed. Aari, Ramya and Anitha also took Sanam’s side.

Initially, only Samyuktha took Suresh side. I think Samyuktha treats Sanam as her competitor as both of them are in the same field. Bala argued for Sanam, and Samyuktha, for Suresh. Then, Shivani, Rio and Archana also joined Suresh as supporters. The judge asked Suresh and Sanam to engage one person from their supporters' group to give a final home stretch speech. From Suresh's side, Rio said that Sanam is free to know what is happening, and discuss the issues later, but cannot interfere when a private discussion is going on between people. From Sanam's side, Balaji spoke. He said though Sanam's interference can be irritating, she had the right to know what was happening, and take part in conversations. If the Judge decided that she should not, then, it would be applicable to everyone.