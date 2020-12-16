BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode72 Review: Golden eggs! Kozhi and Nari task!

BB gave 200 rupees to kozhi. If a fox touched the egg of a kozhi, the kozhi should give 200 rupees to the fox. If a kozhi pulled the tail of a fox, the fox would be out of the game.

Aari kozhi and Bala kozhi:

The first golden eggs were given to Aari and Bala – one each. Aari and Bala put an agreement with the foxes.

Aari put an agreement with Rio that he should attack his egg last, and that Rio should give signals to Aari when a fox was coming to attack him. Other HMs were teasing Rio, that Aari had bribed him and purchased him.

Aari put the same agreement with Somu as well. Later, Rio and Somu were talking, and Rio got to know that Aari was repeating the agreement with others. He hence, cancelled his agreement, and played individually. Gabi too, didn’t enter into any agreements.

Bala put an agreement with 4 HMs- Archana, Anitha, Ramya and Shivani, that he would give 20 rupees each, for not touching his egg.

Again, with Aajeedh, he put a separate agreement asking him not to touch his egg. Bala would give 100 rupees to Aajeedh. Similarly when Aajeedh play as kozhi, Bala said he would not touch is egg, and get 100 rupees from him.

Instead of attacking one by one, all the foxes attacked Aari at a time. Aari got tensed, and shouted at the HMs for attacking in a group. Aari then said that if attacked by a group, kozhi would strongly defend his eggs, which may lead to physical violence.

But Archana and Ramya didn't agree, and they attacked him in a group. Anitha touched Aari’s egg. When Aari tried to defend, Anitha fell down and got hurt (in her leg). Of course, it was nothing serious. But as Aari said, it was risky.

Aari gave his 200 rupees to Anitha which was to be shared among four foxes as per the agreement.

As usual Bala made mess:

As Bala already made an agreement with most of the foxes, to not touch his egg, no one tried to go near him. Only Gabi and Rio tried to touch, as they didn’t have any agreements. Even they were reluctant to go near to Bala, as Bala sat on his egg.