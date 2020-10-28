BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 4, Day 23 Highlights: Anitha’s transition to Suresh

Lion vs Foxes:

Today’s task was over. Most of the Bigg boss contestants were taking rest. Balaji was in deep sleep. Aari, Suresh, Rio and Archana were inside. Archana being captain, told today, the house keeping team didn't clean the house. But Bala had already slept. Rio asked her to inform Velmurugan who is the house cleaning team leader to arrange for the cleaning work.

She called Velmurugan to call his team and start cleaning. Velmurugan tried to wake Balaji up. But couldn’t. Then Ajeedh woke him up. But Balaji said he would not come. Ajeedh told him that the house was not cleaned the day before either. For this, Balaji said no one worked the day before, due to the celebrations. As he was feeling sleepy, he could not come and would do the cleaning work tomorrow. Ajeedh left the bedroom and joined his team to clean the house. Archana also joined them and cleaned the house.

Archana again insisted Velmurugan to call Balaji for cleaning work. Velmurugan said he his not waking up. She asked Ajeedh if he spoke with him. Ajeedh said yes, but he was sleepy and could not come. Ajeedh asked Velmurugan to call him, being the captain of the house keeping team. Again Velmurugan went and woke Balaji up. Balaji said he was tired and could not come and do the work tomorrow. Moreover, he said it was not fair to wake up a sleeping person and ask him to do work. Suresh offered to do the work, since Archana was working from morning and was tired. Balaji asked him not to go, but despite that, Suresh he went. But Archana didn't accept his help.

Archana asked Velmurugan what Balaji said. Velmurugan said Balaji said he was sleeping, and so could not work. Then, Archana mentioned that Balaji was not really asleep, as he peeped outside to see what was going on, earlier. Rio offered to help in the cleaning work and relieved Archana. Jithan, Velmurugan, Ajeedh and Shivani along with Rio, were cleaning the living room.

Hearing Archana mention about him taking a peep outside, Balaji came out, and asked if a captain has kombu? Summa veembukaga koopida kudadhu. If I become the captain, I will ask to grind in the Ammistone, he said! 😄😄 Then Balaji while cleaning, asked Velmurugan who asked to wake him up. Velmurugan said, it was he, to share the work. Balaji told he was tired, that's why he slept.

Rio on hearing this, said ”you should say in advance if you were not well, before going bed. Then no one will disturb you.” Balaji said I never said I was not well, only that I was tired. There is a difference between these two. Further he said, Rio should not interfere, as he is not in cleaning team. Rio was dumbstruct, and said ’Thank you, Thank you.’ sabbahhhhh😁😁

Archana came and asked Balaji if he told anyone that he was unwell. Balaji said he informed his captain.

Archana asked Velmurugan if Balaji informed him. Velmurugan said no. Balaji said, ”I am saying now, I was tired and sleeping. Why did you wake me up?” Archana said ”you should have finished your work before going to sleep.”