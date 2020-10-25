BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4: 20th day: Highlights | U-TURN BY HMS: BALAJI SAVED

Balaji demanded mutual respect:

All HMs were gathered in the dining room. Balaji said he wanted to give one important announcement to all, and said he didn't want anyone to address him as vada poda. He also added that he only addresses Ajeedh that way. Mutual respect is a must. Address him as Bala, he said. Nisha felt bad about this. Rio told her that Balaji said this to everyone, and not just to Nisha.

All HMs dropped comments about Rio’s captaincy in the comment box.

Next scene, Alwarpet Andavar ‘s Dharshan. He started with an appreciation, that all were looking colourful. But two things I noted - one, that Balaji and Gabri dressed up in the same colour. Second, Sanam was wearing half- saree. I didn’t think it suited her.

Anyways, first Kamal was appreciating the involvement of the HMs in the nada/kada task, especially Suresh, Archana, Nisha, and Rio, for taking his beard and moustache. He teased Jithan for not taking his beard. He confessed he was also initially like that, and afterwards got involved in the characters he played and changed himself accordingly.