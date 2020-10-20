Truth or Dare game creates commotion | BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4, Day 15 Highlights

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with 'ethanai santosam' song. Today there was some enthusiasm improvement as most of the HMs came out and danced. So, BB won't reduce the luxury points. He (BB) ensured HMs are dancing to his tune - Kudutha Kaasuku!

Today there was a change in the fighting venue. Generally, ‘fights’ will start in the kitchen. But today it happened in the bathroom - Sanam started the argument which led to a massive fight. Sanam asked Suresh not to wash his clothes in the washbasin while Suresh due to his back pain, was trying to wash his clothes there. Suresh said he was finding it hard to bend down and wash his clothes; so, was using washbasin. Sanam offered to wash his clothes, but Suresh refused and asked Aari to help him. Aari washed his clothes. It's not decent for a female to wash clothes of random men, or vice versa. When Suresh discussed this matter with Balaji, since Sanam was involved in this matter, it was like halwa for Balaji... In spite of Suresh’s objections, he went to Rio (captain) and reported the matter to him. Rio gave permission to Suresh for washing his clothes in the washbasin, and to clean it afterwards. Balaji informed the same to Suresh. Sanam compromised with Suresh and gave a fist bump.

But but but... sigh... this matter again fired up when Sanam asked Rio that when Suresh is ready to clean the toilet why he cannot wash his clothes? Gabri, who was there with Rio then, immediately interfered and asked Sanam to stay out of Suresh’s personal matters. She also reports it to Suresh. This time Suresh got wild and shouted at Sanam. Sanam reported the matter to Captain Rio and said she didn't want to be in Suresh’s toilet cleaning team. Rio replies, "Workwise Suresh will never say no. Whatever works are given, he will attend. Other than that, it's a personal issue between you both. So I cannot change the team." With that, Sanam kept quite. Don’t know why Sanam is inviting problems? Is it to seek attention, or is it her nature? She is poking her nose in everything. From this fight, we could understand Suresh started getting support from Balaji and Gabri. So far, Suresh was all alone.