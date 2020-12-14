BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 68 Review: Ramya new captain! Bala - good sportsmanship!

Looool. DO we look like we were born yesterday?

Also, Nisha’s name was in the captaincy task. If she wins, she cannot be nominated! Its also possible that Nisha, who is in the week’s eviction list might go out tomorrow. Having so many uncertainties, how can Rio say that he was planning to punish Nisha with eviction nomination. It is a jokeu!

Ramya also supported Anitha, but Rio gave the same reply. Bala asked Rio how he could nominate Nisha as the Best performer when she acted against Rio’s basic request. Rio said that he picked her, as she did the captaincy task well (which she lost as you all know). Anita pointed out that though Nisha did well in captaincy test, it was she (ANitha) who had one it, by performing even better. She also said that she did a lot of work as a captain. She stuck to her favoritism allegation against Rio.

Archana vs Anitha:

Archana was later shown cribbing to Somu about why Rio was unnecessarily entering an argument with Anitha. Then, seeing the conversation head against her love bed group, Archana joined the conversation. She told Anitha that she was very upset with Nisha bringing her dad into the conversation, and charged her (Nisha) severely for it. Henceforth, she asked Anitha not to bring the topic. Anitha said that she would bring the topic, if it became necessary for the game. Good response! Stick to your guns, girl!

Archana then asked Nisha if anyone asked her why she brought her father’s topic. Nisha said no. She said that Bala had asked her what she asked, but that Nisha only gave him the high level details.

Nisha lied to Archana. The Lovebed group will split shortly. No doubts about it.

FUN FACT:

Amidst everyone shouting outside, Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan) was in his favorite Anandha sayanam pose inside the jail. Even on the floor, he had a wondrous sleep. I think that will be my wish for 2021. To be able to sleep like PP Jithan, with no care in the world!! Lucky guy!!

Nisha is only a friend:

Nisha didn't come out for the diner. Somu asked Rio what happened to her, and Rio said he didn’t know (didn’t care). Somu wondered about Rio’s callousness, as he was (like) her brother. Rio said that he does not consider her his sister, only a friend. It was Nisha, who goes around calling him her brother.

Rio is coming out with this statement on 68th day! Until now, he was enjoying her sister sentiment, and all the perks that come with it. Now, it is becoming a burden for him, and is preventing him from playing properly. Finally he is realizing it. Better late than never! Well, but, it might also be because Kamal would be giving his darshan today, and Rio might be trying to set things right.

Somu asked Archana what happened to Nisha? Archana said it was Pre-Saturday fever.

BB announced the launch of Triples web series by Disney+Hotstar. Trailer was shown. BB then announced the triples web story task.

Triples story Task:

HMs were split into groups. Each group had to tell one story.

Rio, Somu and Gabi – Group 1

Aari, Anitha and Bala – Group 2

Archana, Jithan and Nisha - Group 3

Ramya, Ajeedh and Shivani – Group 4