Kings and Demons: Today's Episode of BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4 | Day 16 Highlights

Concept of the task:

Sorgapuri is the richest state. The demons living in Mayapuri wanted to grab the money from Sorgapuri. Sorgapuri got boon from God. As per that boon, during the first siren, one person from Sorgapuri kingdom will come out. During the second siren, that person will sit as a statue at one place. Before hearing the third siren, the demons should try to shake/move that person from that position, or make him laugh, cry - anything. Basically, the demons should try to release the person from staying in statue position. If the person stays like a rock, she/he will go back to his/her kingdom. If failed, he /she will join the demon gang.

First Sanam, a princess from the kingdom, came and sat like a statue. Demons tried to make her move and react. Suresh used the opportunity thoroughly, to attack Sanam. The grudge he had on her came out in full force. For ex: Suresh said to Sanam ”You are poking your nose in everything, that's why your nose is so big”. But Sanam was so stubborn! Demons could not shake her before the third siren. So Sanam entered her kingdom again.

Sanam gave tips to his group, how the Demon group was trying to attack. After Sanam left, Archana commented that Sanam is a very strong-minded person. Anitha also said She had a bitter experience with Sanam and will disclose at a suitable time, in the task.

At least Suresh openly showed his hatred to Sanam in the name of the task. But Archana and Anitha were backbiting.

Next, Somu came. He could not maintain his statue position, so he joined with the Demons. The third person from the kingdom was Balaji. When he entered, the demons pushed him, and there was a small argument between Balaji and the Demons. The Demons claimed that Balaji lost his game, but Balaji objected. BB interfered and asked him to again re-enter from the kingdom. However, Balaji lost his game.