BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4 DAY 32, Highlights: RJ Archana, Sundal Somu, Veembu Thatha Suresh!

The Day in Bigg boss house started with the song ’Athangarai orathil’, with Shivani waking Balaji up. She is following the orders of Samyuktha, the house captain, perfectly!

Suresh who regularly dances well, was sitting alone, with a rigid face. Veembu thatha!

Somu and Ramya were dancing together. It looked nice. We could see progress between the Somu-Ramya and Balaji-Shivani pairs!

Somu-Ramya pair reminds me of Ramanichandran novels, while Balaji-Shivani pair reminds me of Pushpa Thangadurai novels!!

Morning task:

The HMs were asked to sell Pattani and sundal. First, Archana started. Noteworthy pattani, sundal sellers were Aari and Somu. When Aari was selling the Pattani and sundal, Samyuktha was talking to Gabi. He immediately stopped selling, and sarcastically asked if he could continue with the task. There was a pin drop silence. But instead of continuing with the task, Aari stopped, and left.

Aari was like an angry bird most of the time. He has ’Mookuku Mel kovam’, though I feel it is reasonable.

Somu while selling sundal to Ramya, told “kadalai than podalai, (at least) sundal vangikonga”, for which Ramya said “Thank you da thambi”. Other HMs teased Somu.