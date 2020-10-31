Today's episode of BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 26 Highlights: Aari Anitha in jail

Least performers in Bigg Boss:

Bigg Boss then asked the contestants to select two House Mates who performed the worst in tasks & overall house hold activities this week. Almost all the contestants voted for Anitha as the least performer, for two reasons: a) Being the kitchen team captain, she didn't involve at all (zilch, nada) in the kitchen work, b) she didn't do the anchor job with enthusiasm during Dusshera celebs. Ayyoyo, because of this, will she again cry!?

My mind voice: Anitha thought she got less space to talk, when she was the anchor of the celebrations! With that less space, she created the whole Amagali problem with Suresh. What would have happened if she got even more space to talk!?

After Anitha, most of the House Mates named Aari as the least and boring performer (as he collected the least quantity of gold, and also as in Rajangam task, his contribution was less). Sanam nominated Balaji as boring and least performer, as he slept without doing his cleaning work. But Archana objected to this, because he had already been selected as the best performer. Sanam started arguing, but BB interfered and said Balaji’s name cannot be nominated for least performer. Balaji teased Sanam, and Sanam casually told him to not behave like a child. I wonder, if Archana and Balaji had not compromised, would he (Balaji) have been voted the best performer or worst performer? I am fairly certain Archana herself would have nominated Balaji as the least performer. Naturally, Archana's gang would have followed Archana's lead in this.

So Archana being the captain of the house, informed BB that Anitha and Aari were selected as a the boring performers. BB then asked both of them to go to jail. This is the second jail term for Aari.

Samyuktha became a candidate for captain instead of Nisha:

As a surprise, Bigg Boss announced that since Ramya got the first place in the ranking task, special power was given to her. Ramya could change one or two candidates selected for captainship, based on her wish. Ramya wisely selected Samyuktha in place of Nisha since Sam can take firm decisions on her own without any biases. And also because Nisha belong to Rio's group, I am assuming. Bold and Good move!

Before going to jail, Aari raised Anitha’s issue to the other House Mates. Which issue, you may wonder, as there are several issued going on with Anitha. He raised the issue of Sam interrupting Anitha yesterday, when she was talking about whom she missed the most. But Anitha didn't want to discuss it, so he dropped it, but firmly mentioned how groupism and favouritism exists still, in the house. He said that if it keeps continuing, he will detail it out next week, and bring out names. Rio and Archana asked him to say give details then and there.