Published: 29 Mar 2022 7 AM Updated: 29 Mar 2022 7 AM `முன்ன விட இப்போதான் எனக்கு என்னையே பிடிச்சிருக்கு!' - Actress Vidya Balan | Body Shaming | Jalsa ஆர்.வைதேகி

Here in this video Actress Vidya Balan Shares about the mental struggles she faced when she put on weight. she tells how one should accept their own body and feel more confident in who they are.