லாக்ஸ் அண்ட் லாக்ஸ் ஒன்லி ஸ்ருதி ஹாசன்! - சோஷியல் மீடியா ரவுண்ட் அப்

I get many messages from mothers having anxiety about the whole process of Breastfeeding !So here is an update post for new mommies or to be . 🍼 Nyra turns 11 months in a few days and yes im still breastfeeding her. In my experience the first three months were tricky with managing flow but then it just balances out and becomes part of the schedule. I always say if you used only formula or did a combination for whatever reasons please don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it. As a mother you have choices that are yours and no one else can judge you. I’ve had moments of confusion myself with self doubt that can be very hard on a new mom and I consulted the Pediatrician but first I’ve always listened to my own Instinct. Trust it . I exclusively breastfed Nyra till 5.5 months and then introduced solids . I continue to feed her now in between meals on demand . 🌈 I’ve said this in an earlier post - A mother may be depressed, lacking in confidence, worried, or stressed and it affects breastfeeding. These factors do not directly affect her milk production, but can interfere with the way in which she responds to her baby. This can result in the baby taking less milk, and failing to stimulate milk production. So the people around you need to be encouraging you . Understanding the pressure on a new mom physically and emotionally is important in this overwhelming time. 🙌🏻 . I would also like to give a shoutout to moms who have struggled with low milk production . This could happen due to a pathological reason including endocrine problems or a host of other factors .A few mothers have a physiological low breast-milk production, for no apparent reason, and production does not increase when the breastfeeding technique and pattern improve. There is no reason to shame them or make them feel any pressure in not being able to BF. we need to support all mothers and show love and respect . To all mommies- we are doing our best . So let’s celebrate that . 👏🏻 . #imperfectlyperfect . There is fantastic support group of mothers On Facebook that I recommend https://www.facebook.com/groups/breastfeedingsupportforindianmoms #breastfeeding #support #momlife #motherhood