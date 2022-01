Published: 21 Jan 2022 8 PM Updated: 21 Jan 2022 8 PM ``எழுந்து நடக்கவே முடியாதுன்னாங்க; இன்னிக்கு Marathon-ல ஓடுறேன்!" - Ma.Subramanian's Fitness Secrets எம்.புண்ணியமூர்த்தி +

Mr. Ma.Subramaniam, TN Health Minister, is a diabetic patient. His leg was broken when he met an accident a few years ago. But with his strong perseverance, now he is participating Marathons which happend all over the world. In this video he explain about health secrets.