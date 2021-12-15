ENCANTO: "Tales of Chera, Chola and Pandyas will make great Animated movies!"- Archana Senthilkumar

In a family where every member possesses some superpowers, Mirabel has none. The movie is centred around her journey of accepting herself and her family. Family is the one space where you should be accepted just the way you are, and kids and parents need to realize that. Encanto is all about family dynamics, which I think will be very relatable to the Indian audience. Many of us here grow up in large families with cousins and grandparents or meet them often. Even after spending so much time together, we don't know what others go through and when they need help. I hope Encanto encourages people to take a moment to really talk and listen to their families.