ENCANTO: "Many mythological stories from India can be turned into animated movies!"- Norman Joseph

Encanto is an incredible, funny, emotional, and beautiful film. It has 12 main characters, the members of the family, which is a much larger number than many of our previous movies.

Encanto is set in Colombia and takes inspiration from the people and cultures of the country. The story was further inspired by a filmmaker's research trip to Colombia, the collaboration with the Colombian Cultural Trust (a group of experts in Colombian culture, anthropology, botany, music, language and architecture) and with Familia (a group of Latinx Disney Animation employees who shared their personal perspectives and experiences to help shape the film).

I worked on Encanto as a part of the greater Technical Director Group. Technical Directors are responsible for providing support to our artist teams in a variety of areas including writing tools to facilitate the computer graphics animation process, acting as a liaison to software and system engineers, and front-line artist support. We function as an integral part of the artist departments they're associated with, designing or optimizing processes and tools to best fit production needs.