Celebrating Excellence: Highlights from the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2022

Art Director Thotta Tharani and Jackson of Sathya Agencies presented the Best Supporting Actress award to Geetha Kailasam for her exemplary performance in the movie "Natchathiram Nagargirathu." She was thrilled to receive the award. "I have been an actor since my 20s, and now in my forties, this is my first award as an actress. I am truly happy. I would like to thank Director Pa. Ranjith," she said.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Yasko shirts N.N. Ganesan and Vivekanandh Ganesan presented the Best Comedy Actor award to Yogi Babu for his performance in the movie "Love Today." He called directors Nelson and Madonne Aswin to the stage and shared his happiness with them. "I would like to thank director Sundar C, who has been my support. He has always wanted me to succeed," said Yogi Babu. The Vikatan team presented him with a painting depicting Yogi Babu as an army person. "My father is in the army, and I have always wanted to be in the army. So, this painting is very special to me. It has come out really well. I am currently acting as an army man in a movie," he said.