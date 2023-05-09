Highlights from Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 ft. Suriya, Kamal, Maniratnam & Sivakarthikeyan

Vetrimaaran presented the Best Director award to T.J. Gnanavel. Reflecting on the significance of the Vikatan awards, Vetrimaaran noted that "Vikatan review and recognition from Vikatan has always been special to the film industry. It has always been that way." T.J. Gnanavel expressed his gratitude to Vikatan, saying, "Vikatan is like a mentor to my writing. Thank you for mentoring me."



Actor Kamal Hassan then presented the Best Actor award to Suriya, who received a standing ovation from the crowd. Suriya praised Vikatan, noting that the magazine had been read by people for almost 100 years and had featured legendary writers like Kalki, Sujatha, and Jayakanthan. He also thanked Vikatan for honoring his Agaram foundation with the Nambikkai award in 2019.



Reflecting on receiving the award from Kamal Haasan, Suriya said, "Not all winners are trendsetters. But Kamal Haasan is a trendsetter. I am happy to be following in his path, even if I am lagging behind and I have miles to go. To be honest, even if I had been in some other profession, he would still be my role model."