Rajini 170: த.செ.ஞானவேல் இயக்கத்தில், அனிருத் இசையில் ரஜினியின் அடுத்த படம் ரெடி; வெளியான அப்டேட்!

We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with “Superstar” @rajinikanth 🌟 for #Thalaivar170 🤗



Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan 🎬 Music by the sensational “Rockstar” @anirudhofficial 🎸



🤝 @gkmtamilkumaran

🪙 @LycaProductions #Subaskaran#தலைவர்170 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DYg3aSeAi5