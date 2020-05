நெகிழ்ந்த தனுஷ், மெருகேறும் சமந்தா, ஸ்ட்ரெஸ் பஸ்டர் ஆண்ட்ரியா! - சோஷியல் மீடியா ரவுண்ட் அப்

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to #lockdown, I found a new hobby- BAKING ! Ever since I was a child, my grandmothers, aunts & mum have been baking all kinds of delicious things and I’ve been gobbling them up.. but now that I’m on the other side, I realise what a brilliant stressbuster #baking can be ! The simple joy of watching batter transform into a delicious cake, inhaling all the divine smells emanating from the oven... sigh ❤️ What new skill/hobby did you pick up during the lockdown ?