ரஜினி சொன்ன கதை... இளையராஜாவின் எரிச்சல்... எஸ்.பி.பி-க்கான காத்திருப்பு! - பார்த்திபன் தொடர் - 12

''Parthieban Sir, I like your acting and most of your movies. Your role in 'Anthapuram' movie was the best of all. Actually my question is about one of the actresses you were paired with not once but twice. You were paired with Rachana Banerjee a Bengali actress, she is the most cute and beautiful actress of her time. She did very few movies in Tamil and in that few was two movies with you, Tata Birla and Vaimayey vellum. Can you tell us about acting with her and share any funny incidents during shooting as she doesn't know Tamil. Thanks for your time.''

- Simpson, Mumbai