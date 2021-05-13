`Raghav ரொம்ப Romantic & Sensitive' - Preetha Raghav Interview

Preetha is a television personality and film producer. She also hosted Cinema Karam Coffee on STAR Vijay and the popular cookery show Sunday Samayal on Sun TV. While still in college she received an offer for acting in an advertisement. After a one-year career in advertisements Preetha began her television career with the serial Aalayam which aired on Sun TV in 1999. She has acted in several Tamil language serials that were screened on Sun TV. She also has participated in the first series of the dance reality show Jodi Number One along with her husband Raaghav in STAR Vijay. The couple was one of the three finalists.