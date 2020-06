ஆங்ரி பேர்ட் த்ரிஷா, கேரட் கேக் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராஜேஷ், ஃபீலிங் அமலா பால்... சோஷியல் மீடியா ரவுண்டப்!

View this post on Instagram

So this is one of my favourite home made hair and skin remedy. Fermented Rice Water is a proven trick to strength hair elasticity and decrease hair fall. I wash my hair 3 times a week and I would recommend you to use the fermented rice water for two washes in a row and then use your normal conditioner for your 3rd hair wash of the week. The rice + lemon + coconut face mask is great for hydrating your skin and giving you that fabulous glow.