"Yeah, it's been 12 years since the release of the blockbuster 'Arya 2'. In the past ten years, Whenever Sukumar sir and I meet, He would say just one thing: 'If we join hands again, it should be for a cult film, and it should be magic. We should not just work for a regular hit'. Then Pushpa happened. I loved the project right away and got on board immediately. Pushpa is my 8th movie with Devi Sri Prasad. He composed music for my second film, "Arya", the movie was a super hit. My career kick-started with that movie. Devi and I are childhood friends. He has given me numerous hits than any other music director. This musical journey with him has been beautiful. I have worked with many music directors, but Sukumar had worked only with Devi. They have a great rapport. The music in 'Pushpa' has come out exceptionally well. Randy (Cameraman Rathinavelu) is the only person from the 'Arya 2' missing out here in Pushpa. He was quite busy with other projects. If not, even he would have been on board for 'Pushpa'.